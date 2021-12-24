The kiss that confirms the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 17 years later | People

They were rumors, growing stronger, but rumors. Until the night of Monday, June 14, the moment came when the speculations became reality: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a couple again. A kiss from both in a restaurant in Malibu (Los Angeles, California) has confirmed a relationship that has only been pending for months, a confirmation.

The couple has been caught hugging and kissing in an affectionate way by the American media Page Six, which has the photographs and video of the moment exclusively. The images show the 51-year-old artist and the 48-year-old actor arriving at Nobu, a well-known restaurant in the area, accompanied by Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, the children she had with musician Marc Anthony. The couple — her in a long white summer dress; he in a dark shirt and jacket, which he later placed on the shoulders of the singer and actress – she is observed very affectionately entering the restaurant, with Affleck holding Lopez’s back or with her clinging to his arm.

The images were taken on Sunday night, the publication says, during the celebration of the 50th birthday of Linda Lopez, the singer’s little sister. Also present at the party was Benny Medina, friend and agent of J. Lo. After dinner, everyone said goodbye and the twins left in an SUV — always according to Page Six– while Lopez and Affleck left the party alone and together in their own car.

As far as is known, the relationship between Lopez and Affleck has blossomed again in May of this year. In recent months they have been seen together at each other’s homes, making escapades together, with their children and even Affleck with Lopez’s mother. However, until now it was not really known if it was a friendship that had intensified with the recent break that Lopez has gone through or if it was a new romance, a second part of their relationship, as now seems to be confirmed.

Lopez has been engaged until last March to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, whom she began dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019. Finally, in April, they officially announced that they were breaking their engagement and relationship. The singer has been married three times: with the Cuban Ojani Noa, in 1997; with dancer Chris Judd in 2001; and, in what has been her longest relationship, with the artist Marc Anthony, between 2004 and ended in 2011. In addition, between 2002 and 2004 she dated Ben Affleck, in what was her most mediatic romance.

Those who came to be called Bennifer they met when they were shooting the unsuccessful movie A dangerous relationship. Both were at the peak of their fame and taking off what later have been solid careers: her succeeding as a singer and taking her first steps as an actress; him, in with the blockbusters of Pearl harbor Y Daredevil. She was then married to Judd, but they separated a few months later. He says he was clear that Affleck was the man of his life as soon as he saw him, according to what he told on television. They got engaged, in November 2002, and set a wedding date, in September 2003.

The immense media pressure made them paralyze the wedding a few hours after it took place. “When we saw ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘fake girlfriends’ in three different locations, we realized that something was wrong,” they then recounted. “We were beginning to notice that the spirit of what was going to be the happiest day of our lives was at risk.” They finally broke off the engagement and the relationship and, although they tried later, the official goodbye came in January 2004. She counted on People in 2016, remembering that, that almost everything that was published about them – a lot, then – was a lie, and that their intention was never “to have a public relationship.” “It just happened that we were together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was a lot of pressure ”.