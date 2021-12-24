The ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ scene that touched Steven Spielberg: “I don’t think even he was ready.”

Steven Spielberg has never completely disassociated himself from the most famous dinosaur franchise. He directed the first two films in the ‘Jurassic Park’ series and serves as an executive producer on ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. And that is why when the director of this latest installment, Colin Trevorrow, showed him a sequence in which the three protagonists of the original film appear, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reunited alongside the new generation, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Spielberg couldn’t help but get excited.

This is how Trevorrow explains it in an interview for Empire: “By the time they all introduced themselves together for the first time, they were all inside a Jeep. I took a photo and sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He was very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters he loves, and the people he loves, looking amazing and on an adventure together.“.

He also ensures that the return of these actors, who had not shared the screen since 1993 in ‘Jurassic Park’, will have a great relevance in the footage: “A movie like this, with our legacy characters playing an equally important role as our modern characters, is a challenge to put it all together in a way so that it has momentum, but is also not five hours long.“. He also adds that the time allowed by the pandemic to make his proposal was key to finding the perfect balance: “It was nice to have time to make sure each character was honored the way they should be.”.

By spring 2022

We will still have to wait a bit to enjoy the result of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Specifically, it will hit Spanish cinemas on June 10, 2022.

The plot will follow the dramatic ending of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, in which Isla Nublar is destroyed and the freed dinosaurs scattered around the world. Also cast in the cast are BD Wong, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Isabelle Sermon.