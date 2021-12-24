The gift that Checo Pérez received from Max Verstappen for Christmas

Let the one who has not been disappointed in the Christmas exchanges cast the first stone! You show yourself with the gift of the person who touched you and you even go overboard to make her happy, and instead you receive a gift that you thank with a smile, but that inside you are that the train takes you. Something like this happened to Checo Pérez with Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver won the Formula 1 drivers’ championship in part thanks to the work of Checo Pérez since the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so Verstappen He praised and thanked the Mexican all he could.

First was Verstappen’s letter

For this reason, and before Christmas, Verstappen gave the Mexican a very special gift, to whom he first delivered a letter, which was read by the Mexican.

“Dear Czech, I wish you a merry Christmas. Just around Christmas, I want to give you something you can use to make your days at the races more enjoyable. Good, I know how thirsty you can be there, so I hope this present can help ”the letter said.

Max’s message has to do with the United States Grand Prix, in which Checo finished in third place and extremely thirsty, since in the first lap the hose from the water tank was disconnected, so that Checo could not take water during the race and ended up totally dehydrated.

The gift so that Czech is not thirsty

And yes, Max Verstappen’s gift was a small jug of water, just over two liters. The Dutchman advised Czech to place him on one side of his seat, “That way you will never run without water, do you think that is enough?”

Checo suggested something better: fill the jug with tequila during the holidays, As the drivers have already broken ranks and will report two months later to test drive the new Red Bull car during testing.

The gift he gave her @ Max33Verstappen to @SChecoPerez so you don’t run out of water again! It happened! Haha pic.twitter.com/wd1Mcvnxav – Javier Trejo Garay (@trejogaray) December 23, 2021

After what he has done throughout the season, Max Verstappen would at least have shone with a cooler gift, like the one he gave Chris Horner.