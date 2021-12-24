the folding one with which to dethrone the Samsung Z Flip

Image : Huawei

Huawei has shown the world today what will be its fourth folding phone (it already launched 3 under the nickname Mate X) and the first from shell guy just like he did Samsung with its Galaxy Z Flip. And also following in the wake of Koreans seem to be the key here will also be in bet for a premium and compact design.

Without a doubt the most striking aspect of the P50 Pocket, as it has been baptized the new phone of Huawei, It is the small circular screen that we see on the back. From there we can check the time, access to our notifications or frame our selfies without having to open the phone.

After opening the phone, your screen It has a size of 6.9 inches relationship 21: 9 (somewhat longer than usual) and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It seems to have a resistant folding system, but we will have to wait to get it in hand to assess it as it deserves.

Huawei also takes out its chest from the dimensions of the P50 Pocket, arguing that it is thinner (15.2mm when folded) that his direct rival , the Samsung Z Flip. In addition, the phone has only 190 grams of weight.

Regarding its specifications, Huawei’s foldable comes with what is expected of a high-end: a processor Snapdragon 888 (albeit 4G), 8GB RAM (expandable it’s 12 GB) and a 4000 mAh battery with 40 W fast charge.

The P50 Pocket also comes with several cameras: a 40 MP main lens, a 13 MP wide angle lens and a 32 MP third lens. “Super spectrum”, which according to Huawei will help capture a wider color range.

G / O Media may get a commission

Due to the American veto, the P50 Pocket will not be able to come with Google services, so it will have the operating system HarmonyOS and you will only have access to the Huawei.

The basic version of the Huawei P50 Pocket will be released in China with a starting price of 8,988 yuan, which is about 12 yuan in exchange 40 euros. It is unknown at the moment when it will arrive in Europe.