The five best Tom Hanks movies

The true great American hero, the world’s favorite father, and an exceptional performer, as well as a resourceful filmmaker, has had a shitty year just like you and me. Tom Hanks He is about to return to our screens with ‘Greyhound’, the movie for Apple Tv + so we thought it would be a good moment to remember that he was also an excellent comedian.

Today everyone recognizes Hanks as the star who won two consecutive Oscars for ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump’, but it would not be fair for his more talkative past to be relegated to oblivion, especially when, in reality, Tom Hanks he is a master of comedy. Let’s review the films of his filmography that we deserve to see from time to time.

Forrest Gump

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field

A story about the history of a country, a man and a world. ‘Forrest Gump’ is one of the films most loved by the global viewer thanks to his use of special effects to do magic and a protagonist who moved us all. The greatest hits of a lifetime.

Saving Private Ryan

Director: Steven Spielberg

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Barry Pepper

For many, the definitive war movie. This predecessor of ‘1917’ (although he plays in another league and fights in another war) changed the rules of warfare thanks to a graphic violence without equal in the career of a Spielberg that began to offer a reality very different from what he had us used to. and that his work would culminate with another excellent example of the clash between internal and external violence.

Toy Story (1995 – 2019)

Direction: John Lasseter, Ash Brannon, Lee Unkrich, Josh Cooley

Cast: Hanks. Tim Allen. Don Rickles. Jim Varney, Annie Potts

Pixar poker wouldn’t be the same without the voices of its characters, and no one in their right mind can imagine a Woody who doesn’t have this incredible all-rounder acting star behind him. It is said soon, but the most recognizable franchise of the flexo company has already been setting the standards for the animation cinema of the future for a quarter of a century.

The terminal

Director: Steven Spielberg

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci

It may not be the most toned Spielberg of the last 20 years, but there is something about ‘The Terminal’ that makes it special. Perhaps it is his treatment of the dramatic comedy, his naive approach to the political plot or the sheer and blinding naivety that he radiates, which makes us feel something in the stomach every time a Sunday after dinner.

Bachelor Party

Director: Neal Israel

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Adrian Zmed, Tawny Kitaen, Michael Dudikoff

Neal Israel was always a better writer than director, but his masterpiece is “Bachelor Party.” Co-written with his colleague Pat Proft, this genius, which they would surely withdraw today from all existing platforms and to have, is a perfect chain of perfectly executed entanglements.