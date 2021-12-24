The first images are filtered that show in detail the new flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Always Reliable Evan Blass has filtered the first high-quality images of the Xiaomi 12, which reveal in detail its compact design, with triple rear camera and a striking rear finish.

@evleaks has shared three images of apparent official origin that show the Xiaomi 12 in all its glory. The renders confirm once more that the Xiaomi 12 will be a flagship compact, 6.28-inch screen, a detail already officially confirmed, but also show the rear camera module for the first time.

According to the images, the Xiaomi 12 will have a triple rear camera arrangement with 50 megapixel main sensor, according to the inscription on the module, accompanied by two other sensors unknown until now. However, these are likely to be ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors, considering other photographic ensembles.





The leaker does not reveal technical details of the Xiaomi 12, but the company has confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be accompanied by an older brother, the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The presentation of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, in addition to a possible Xiaomi 12X, will take place on December 28 in China, so wait to see the new flagships from Xiaomi will be short. In addition, it is likely that while we wait for the date, more details will be revealed, either through official channels or through leaks.