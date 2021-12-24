The final of ‘Secret Story’ leads the night with the worst installment of its season

Related news

This Thursday the contest ended Secret Story: House of Secrets on Telecinco, in which Luca Onestini was the winner. The final of the reality allowed Telecinco to lead its strip with an average of 15.6% share and 1,706,000 viewers on average. This is clear from the Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30 ‘.

Yesterday @SecretStory_es #SecretFinal from @telecincoes it achieves a 15.6% share and 1,706,000 viewers on average.

A total of 5,210,000 people watched the program presented by @jjaviervazquez. #Audiences 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/8ZINaWBXWn – Barlovento Communication (@blvcom) December 24, 2021

Usually the finals of a format of these characteristics manage to be the most watched installments of the season, although in this case it signed its eighth worst data on Thursday, out of a total of 15 galas.

He also said goodbye in La 1 the series HIT, starring Daniel Grao and set in a professional training institute in Puertollano. The fiction marked a 6.6% share with 913,000 viewers.

#HIT says goodbye to viewers with a 6.6% share and a total of 3,062,000 contacts.

💪🏽 #HitMeLaPone it gathered 913,000 viewers in its last episode. A total of 13 MILLION viewers have seen an episode of this 2nd season.#QueVivaLaTele #Audiences pic.twitter.com/MxMeiJT4Dm – Dos30 ‘(@ Dos30TV) December 24, 2021

Antena 3 premiered the film Rampage project, starring Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris. Attracts the 12.9% share with 1,421,000 viewers.

‘Project Rampage’ was yesterday’s prime time movie @ antenna3com and registered 1,421,000 viewers and a 12.9% share.

🔌4,526,000 people contacted

📺 Contributes 13.2% to the channel’s audience on the day (14.6%)

👨Rise to 16% in the 45-64 year-old target#Audiences pic.twitter.com/eCyx2KpRLz – GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) December 24, 2021

Horizon, in Cuatro, he again dealt with some news about the coronavirus pandemic, and signed a 7.6% share and 793,000 viewers. You experience an improvement over the data from the previous Thursday. And in laSexta the movie The house of hope firm 625,000 viewers and a 5.5% share.

The most viewed content of the day was Antena 3 News 2 with a 20.3% share and 2,824,000 viewers. Pass word was the most followed non-informative space with a 22.5% share Y 2,755,000 viewers on average.

Follow the topics that interest you