The exhibition ‘. The fascination with violence and sexual desire

“Although there is a certain degree of hypocrisy on this issue, everyone is fascinated by violence. After all, man is the least remorseful murderer to ever walk the face of the earth. ”

The filmmaker Stanley kubrick (1928, USA-1999, UK) that, as if he were a contemporary Freud, he both ventured into all those stories that stirred our more primal instincts it was quite clear to him. He left it said and left it filmed, pleasing many viewers and scaring off so many others. The exhibition ‘Kubrick: The exhibition’, which mainly features images from the Deutsches Filminstitut and Filmmuseum in Frankfurt and which a few months ago passed through CCCB in Barcelona, ​​is a great reminder of the ability of this creator to fondle our most intimate entrails. It is until May 8, 2022 at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

Do not get scared. The exhibition is made up of images, photographs, scripts, original costumes, objects and immersive decorations so much to the taste of the more commercial exhibitions current. It is a basic exhibition, but very good spicy and juicy.

The beginnings of Stanley Kubrick. (Pc)

Curated in Madrid by Isabel Sánchez, it is divided into two floors and progresses in chronological order, but always propped up on the two pillars on which his filmography was based: the testosteronic, virile violence and, on occasions, bordering on a certain homosexual drive (as in ‘The Metal Jacket’), and the sexual desire more general – which is just another desire for possession – and ranges from the orgies of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ to the libidinous gaze of his adolescent ‘Lolita’ played by Sue Lyon. If Kubrick instead of cinema had written a philosophical treatise on the human being, the image that would have emerged of all of us would not be particularly good.

From photographer to filmmaker

The ground floor reveals the director’s beginnings as a photographer. Throughout the entire exhibition, some anecdotes are told, such as the camera that he was given when he was 13 years old and the first photograph he published: a bored man in a newsstand with a newspaper cover reporting the death of FD Roosevelt. It was in 1945 and he was 17 years old. From there, he did not stop doing reports for magazines in which his interests were already glimpsed: one about boxer Walter Cartier, another about the men’s swimming team at the University of Michigan. There is always something of the physical and male desire.

As a great philosophical pessimist, he said that he was more attracted to criminals than good people

It is not surprising that his first film is called “Fear and Desire” (1953) – which he would later deny. For the second he looked at criminals. As a great philosophical pessimist, he said that he was more attracted to these types of characters than good people. Nor is it surprising that he began working on the scripts with such black novelists as Jim thompson, with whom he wrote ‘The Killer’s Kiss’, in which the famous scene of the two men fighting in a room full of mannequins.

The costumes used in ‘Barry Lyndon’. (Pc)

Books were a staple in his cinema. Many of his films are based on novels. He was a great reader and there is the ‘Dream Story’, by Arthur Schnitzler (‘Eyes Wide Shut’), or the ‘ Lolita ‘, from Nabokov. This is how the sample recalls it, which also collects the hand-in-hand that he had with all these writers (not Schnitzler, because he had died). With Arthur C. Clarke wrote, for example, ‘2001, a space odyssey’. There is always something literary in his cinema. In fact, critics said at the time that the latter, more than a movie, was a great visual poem.

Kubrick was also a director who liked humor. Yes indeed, sarcastic and corrosive. With bad milk. One of his fetish actors was Peter Sellers, the star of ‘Red telephone? We fly to Moscow ‘, one of the most satirical films about the Cold War. The director even dared to laugh at the atomic bomb with the beautiful song that Vera Lynn sings at the end. In the exhibition a funny cartoon is told: Kubrick came to shoot a scene of tarts. Up to 3,000 cakes were used – indeed, it can be said that he was a somewhat excessive director – but, finally, he discarded it because he thought it did not have the humorous tone of the whole film. The images did remain.

The battle of the tartazos that was discarded from ‘Red telephone’. (Pc)

In addition to a camera, the director had been given a chess set as a child. It was always one of his favorite games and for him it had a lot to do with the tactics of war. In the exhibition, it is said that perhaps that is why it was one of the directors who shot the most war tapes. From the aforementioned ‘Red telephone’ to ‘Paths of glory’, ‘Spartacus’ or ‘The metallic jacket’. And others that did not come to fruition as a script about Napoleon that he had almost ready and another about World War II and the Holocaust (‘The Aryan papers’). Violence, blood and force over and over again.

Testosterone from ‘The Metal Jacket’.

Explicit violence

From the ground floor — it’s interesting, but the music from his movies that plays continuously becomes a bit deafening and pounding — you go to the first floor, which is the true jewel in the crown. Wardrobe deployment —Like the one used for ‘2001’ and ‘Barry Lyndon’— of sets —you get to enter the Discovery ship— and of images. The famous scene of Sergeant Hartman with the young recruits leaving for Vietnam – and those sergeant’s philohomosexual ramblings – from ‘The Metal Jacket’ and Jack Nicholson’s as Jack Torrence chasing Shelley Duvall is worth lingering over. with an ax in ‘The Shining’. Although the most interesting is to see how Kubrick explained to Nicholson how to position himself in front of a door while he sought the most suitable approach from the ground. For moviegoers: Torrance’s typewriter with the famous phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, the twins’ dresses or Wendy’s ham knife are on display.

The Torrance typewriter, the murdered twins’ dresses or Wendy’s ham knife are on display

After walking down a corridor that evokes that of the Overlook hotel with the famous twins in the background, the violence and sex of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ explodes. By the way, it is recalled that, faced with the criticism of many viewers for its explicit degree of violence, the film was withdrawn from many cinemas British in 1971. And in Spain it was censored and could not be seen until 1975.

Sex and violence in ‘A Clockwork Orange’. (Pc)

The exhibition closes with Kubrick’s latest film, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, which he delivered to the production company just six days before he suffered the heart attack that killed him. It had the best-known marriage of the moment, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and in it he somehow summed up his obsessions woven from the sexual desire. One room leads us to the orgy room with the masks. There is no sex, just the locker room. The sample adds that the film is a defense of the security of the union (of marriage) against the dangers that are out there.

Kubrick was an atypical director. The exhibition also says that he managed to make films that were works of art and that people flocked to theaters to see them. After leaving the show, they want to do many things and one of them is recheck your tapes.