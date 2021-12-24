the end of the world already has a date

Two astronomers discover that a large asteroid is traveling towards Earth at high speed. After many calculations, they estimate the time for the impact to be six months and a few days, which would cause the immediate extinction of life on the entire planet. Randall Mindy (Di Caprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) They then undertake a task that is beyond their skill field: to convince the world of impending danger. After securing an audience with the president of the United States in the White House, the duo discover that the first president and her team have their heads on other urgencies, such as the impending midterm elections and the official candidate for the supreme court. , involved in a scandal.

Dumbfounded, Mondi and Dibiasky set out to communicate their finding by all possible means: television, newspapers and social networks. There they encounter an unexpected obstacle: Mindy, a shy and insecure teacher, and Dibiasky, a slightly angry student, must adapt to the prevailing modes and habits of the public. Once the issue is installed on the public agenda, the cataract of opinions and positions begins, from those who add themselves to the alarm to those who deny the existence of the asteroid.

Don’t look upAdam McKay’s filming began in November 2020. The script at no point alludes to the covid, but the conditions of the premiere force, or at least suggest, a reading: the global threat of the asteroid and the general unbalance make one think of the pandemic and the planetary paranoia that had governments as main agents and the media. None of this could have figured in the director’s plans, but the film benefits from the situation, as if it could feed off the context. After a reduced theatrical release, the film can now be seen on Netflix.

McKay is surely the last satirist Hollywood ever produced. His first films were poisoned darts thrown against the political correctness of the time: The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Ricky Bobby – Crazy About Speed, Stepbrothers or Spare Cops, all with the always inappropriate giant that Will Ferrel composes, they followed and they strengthened the gap opened by comedies in the mid-1990s, sometimes grouped under the label of New American Comedy. Each one presents a destructive vision of different groups and social subjects with the arsenal provided by parody, which allows dismantling the genre conventions of film and television.

But in 2015 something changes. The conservative wave sweeps away any remnant of political incorrectness, comedy suffers the blow like no other genre and its best directors, such as Mckay or Todd Phillips (from the trilogy Happened yesterday), they have to look for other horizons.

McKay films The big scam, an open complaint against the financial system and the crisis of 2007, a theme and focus certainly allowed in tune with the tectonic shifts of American culture. The freedom that the director loses on the level of discourse he regains on that of forms. The Great Scam is a film that wastes ideas, of a vitality rarely seen, with a use of montage that makes one think more of Eisenstein than of Hollywood. Then came the fiasco of The Vice President, a biography as malicious as it was awkward by Dick Cheney. With Don’t look up McKay regains pulse and power from The big scam.

Many critics reproach Don’t Look Up for the complacent and underlining tone of the satire: for example, President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) is a female version of Donald Trump, a wealthy and ignorant Republican who addresses the country’s working class. with demagogic tics and explicit lies. Something similar happens with the duo who host a television show, with the pop star Riley Bina (a self-referential Ariana Grande), or with a billionaire who synthesizes the profiles of Steve Jobs and Elon Musk.

It is true that the film’s targets do not entail any political cost, only profits: hitting Republicans or corporate culture is practically a Hollywood tradition. McKay does not understand refinements, cinema is for him a job of demolition; hence the thick line and the incendiary note (frequent features in political caricature and satire in general, on the other hand). In this sense, Don’t Look Up is a film of atypical ambition: McKay’s attacks, while sometimes comfortable and somewhat predictable, have a global scale. They point to society as a whole, a necessarily anachronistic gesture for an increasingly protocolized culture. The immediate antecedent is Idiocracy (2006), by Mike Judge.

As it happened with The big scam, the movie has an impressive pace. The series of defeats suffered by the protagonists and the description of small ecosystems (science, government, journalism or social networks) give the film a lightning speed. The ensemble is sustained by McKay’s unusual pulse for editing, surely the American director who best understands the possibilities of montage. A virtuoso of the cut, McKay knows the exact moment in which it is convenient to change shots or close a scene and move on to another. The gag of the bag on the head, one of the best in the film, works thanks to editing. After all, beyond the satire and the conflicts of occasion, Do not look up reminds us that the cinema is still an art of the time.