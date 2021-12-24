The details of the disorder that Megan Fox has in the fingers

In the June 2010 issue of Allure magazine, Megan Fox opened his heart and told that he suffers from a obsessive compulsive disorder and he has problems with everyday scenarios, which often complicates his daily routine.

Megan explained: “This is a disease, I have a disease. Every time someone uses a toilet and flushes, all the bacteria are shot into the air. “

Megan fox take your own cutlery wherever you go. “Put my mouth where a million other mouths have been, just knowing all the bacteria in your mouth? Ucch! ”, he continued saying.

The protagonist of “Till Dead” He also assured that he can get by without food and that he would not mind spending long periods of time without any human contact, since he prefers his own company.

She said: “I could go days, weeks, without speaking to another human being. I hate receiving compliments; I hate being told I’m talented or people thinking I’m going to be a movie star. I always feel like it’s forced and false. “

Megan Fox: her obsessive compulsive disorder and her fingers

The unusual thumbs of Megan fox that apparently look like big toes, are an unusual trait that is quite common.

“His thumbs look like two big fingers”writes Melissa Dahl of NBC. “The scientific name for the thumb stump is type D brachydactyly., but the condition is also called equinus varus thumb, stump thumb, fat thumb, potter’s thumb, and toe thumb. It is also known as ‘assassin’s thumb’, a nickname used by gypsy fortune-tellers. “

However, it is not that unusual. An estimated 4 percent of the world’s population have stubby thumbs. But reportedly Megan fox is sensitive about its digits: “In a Motorola ad that aired during this year’s Super Bowl, it is said that he used a double thumb.”

All this makes it clear that, behind those great Hollywood stars, there are 100% real and vulnerable humans who suffer disorders and complexes just like the rest of the mortals. Don’t you think