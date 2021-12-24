The details of the disorder that Megan Fox has in the fingers

In the June 2010 issue of Allure magazine, Megan Fox opened his heart and told that he suffers from a obsessive compulsive disorder and he has problems with everyday scenarios, which often complicates his daily routine.

Megan explained: “This is a disease, I have a disease. Every time someone uses a toilet and flushes, all the bacteria are shot into the air. “

