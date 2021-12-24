The celebrities who lost the most weight: Chris Pratt and Jacob Batalon are some of them | Famous

The following celebrities managed not only to change their eating habits, but also lost weight in surprising ways.

The ‘Perfect Strangers’ star lost at least 60 pounds while in lockdown from the pandemic.

The comedian told Page Six that his weight loss journey began in 2020 when he saw a photograph of himself in the 2017 ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ reboot.

Six months later, Pinchot had lost 60 pounds thanks to cleaning his kitchen of junk food and eating more fruits and vegetables.

The comedian surprised his fans in 2016 with his radical weight loss, but that was not his limit.

According to Page Six, he managed to lose more than 40 pounds thanks to a personal trainer and since 2017 he maintains his shape thanks to Jiu Jitsu.

The actor did not always have the physique of a superhero, so in 2014 he had to lose 80 pounds to bring Star-Lord to life in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, although shortly after he gained 20 pounds of muscle

In an interview with Men’s Health UK, Pratt revealed that he had to gain weight to work on the ‘Parks and Recreation’ series, yet by the time he reached 300 pounds he was “fatigued and emotionally depressed.”

It was then that he decided to change his life and start exercising.

Peter Parker’s best friend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost 112 pounds after he dedicated himself to improving his health in 2020.

“I decided to go on this kind of transformation, or this kind of journey, with my health and fitness in late 2019. Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself sleepy at work and it was because of all the greasy food I was eating. “The actor told Men ‘s Health in December 2021.

Batalon explained that she decided to go on a special diet and follow an exercise regimen, as a result of which she lost that large amount of weight.

The British pop singer confessed in an interview on the Behind the Medal podcast in 2019 that he had quit smoking since 2017.

He also started running to lose the weight he had gained from years of touring and poor diets.

At first he was only able to run for a few minutes, although eventually he was able to do it for an hour, in addition to ending his day with a sit-up session.

Thanks to that he was able to lose 50 pounds.

The host wasn’t concerned about his weight until Dr. Oz was invited on his show in 2012.

The doctor told her that she needed to pay more attention to her health, so she started dieting.

According to what he shared on his show, he had two protein shakes and had a light dinner for eight weeks, then began a 2,000 calorie per day regimen.

All of that helped him lose 25 pounds very fast.

The Grammy winner explained in a post on his Instagram account that as a child he ate whenever he felt lonely or outcast, consequently gaining a lot of weight.

His life changed when he met a nutritional therapist, who helped him lose a pound every two weeks.