The cat ear accessory in Halo Infinite raises concerns for the future of the game

In case you missed it, this week the cat ears accessory in Halo Infinite. They will cost you 1,000 credits and can only be purchased as part of a bundle in the in-game store. Despite their price tag of 10 euros (or its regional equivalent), it seems that they are still very popular, but, as is usual in all gaming communities today, not everyone is necessarily a fan of this.

After the somewhat bumpy reception from multiplayer turned free-to-play, and of the select cosmetics locked behind real money transactions, some players seem to have reached their limit with the introduction of this cat ear accessory in Halo Infinite and its popularity.

Cat Ears Accessory in Halo Infinite

Those who are against cat ears in Halo Infinite believe that buying them is sending the wrong message to 343 about development priorities. When the multiplayer issues are still present And modes like Forge and Co-op have yet to be introduced, these players are concerned that the success of these cosmetics will only encourage a greater focus on monetary transactions.

Others have expressed their concern about where the multiplayer will end wearing this cat ear accessory in Halo Infinite, with claims that it is becoming Fortnite, and that 343 is showing little respect for Halo ‘themes’. So at least are some of the many comments that are being published in the official Halo Waypoint forums.