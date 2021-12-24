The bundle that cost America 10MDD and already wears the colors of his new team

The package that cost America 10MDD and already wore the colors of his new club

December 24, 2021 10:38 hs

One of the footballers who has had the most reflections in recent days is Nicolas Castillo, Chilean striker who came out of America club out the back door after terminating his contract by mutual agreement, due to failing to regain his physical form.

Nico Castillo already wore the colors of Necaxa

The Andean was on loan with him Juventude from Brazil, where he did not have the desired minutes because his physical condition was not indicated, this after overcoming the thrombosis that not only put his career but also his life at risk.

Nicolas Castillo received a new opportunity in Mexican soccer, after Pablo Guede convince him to reach the Necaxa, a club that has come close to breaking down its offer for the Andean gunner due to his physical condition.

However, the picture seems to be clearing up for Nicolas Castillo, who would be one signing away from becoming a new player of the Rays of Necaxa, as he is already doing preseason work for the Closing 2022.

Although his signing is not official yet, Castle already carried the colors of the Rays of Necaxa, He even made his debut as a scorer in the duel against Roadrunner, in which the Hydrocalides they prevailed by a score of 3-0.

Nicolas Castillo with the Necaxa uniform / Photo: Instagram

Nevertheless, Necaxa I would put a condition to sign Nicolas Castillo and it would have to do with his state of health. In accordance with Fox Sports, the Ray They intend to dissociate themselves from all blame in the event that the Andean suffers a relapse, endorsing the responsibility to the player.