The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was going to be like this

After the second installment they almost made The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and we know details of what they had planned to finish the trilogy.

In 2012 they restarted Spider-man with Andrew Garfield of protagonist. Although it had a sequel in 2014, it was never successful enough for us to see the trilogy. So in 2016 they introduced a new Peter parker interpreted by Tom holland in the film Captain America: Civil War of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. That is why we are left with the desire to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

But… what had they planned? The actor Dennis Leary who played George stacy, the father of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone)He said in an interview:

“Part of the discussion was that possibly in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, there was this idea, at one point, Spider-Man could take this formula and regenerate the people in his life who had died. Then there was a discussion that Captain George Stacy would come back even bigger in the third episode. “

Director Marc webb added in another interview: “We were going to freeze Norman Osborn’s head and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions on how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too much ahead when we started building those things. He was going to go out and lead the Sinister Six. In fact, we had also talked a bit about The Vulture ».

The Sinister Six were always the key.

At the end of the second film, we could already see how they were reuniting the Sinister Six and that is why they were going to be so important in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Something that Sony you always wanted to take to the movies and you almost got it in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although in the end there were only 5 villains together.

The 2014 sequel grossed $ 708 million, but at the time the movie rights deals weren’t that beneficial for SONY and the movies were therefore not entirely profitable. Therefore, instead of doing The Amazing Spider-Man 3 they decided to hand over the hero to him Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Now that we have been able to see again Andrew Garfield as a version of Peter parker, a new interest has emerged to do The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Although surely many plans will change and it is already rumored that this will be the same Universe as that of Venom from Tom hardy. Something that would be simply shocking.