The Airbnb Tour of Hollywood VIP Homes

Talk about Hollywood is synonymous with talking about cinema, art, music, fashion and celebrities. Each of the corners of this area of ​​the city The Angels hides an event experienced by a well-known character from the artistic panorama and there are many who, in addition to visiting it to attend the events and receive the appropriate awards, have decided to install their home there or, at least, one of their multiple residences.

There are so many personalities who have bought their accommodation in the surroundings of the Hall of Fame, that Brian, a guide and user of Airbnb, has made available to visitors a unique experience to see first-hand what are and what were the houses of personalities such as Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Keanu reeves or Meryl Streep.

Backyard of Marilyn Monroe’s house in Los Angeles. Anne CusackGetty Images

According to his own biography, this guide worked for five years for one of the largest tourism companies in The Angels and another six in a company of his own that he founded on personalized trips to VIP characters. Taking advantage of her experience and the extensive knowledge gathered from her, Brian, in addition to showing the mansions and houses of the celebrities, He also knows in detail some anecdotes, such as car brands with names such as Al Pacino or Justin Bieber, about whom, in addition, comments on the platform: “Justin it moves more than anyone. ”

The tour, that it’s called ‘Famous houses‘makes a journey that begins at the base of Hollywood hills and that takes visitors through the mountains, until they reach the top of Santa monica, where you can see residences of well-known faces such as Leonardo Dicaprio (who recently met with Prince Carlos), Chris Evans, Bruno Mars, Gal Gado or Charlize Theron, who also loves to visit Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Brian also teaches other ancient places such as the singer and actress who is now on everyone’s lips for her premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, Lady Gaga, among many other names.

Luxury development Oaks, in Los Angeles. Al SeibGetty Images

Bill Brian in the description of the tour that this is a very exclusive tour since other companies do not offer since thanks to your van you can “get to the houses of celebrities to which youl 99% from other travel companies cannot get there due to vehicle weight restrictions. “From this peak, it also transports passengers to Beverly Hills, where other residences are located, such as those that used to be of Elizabeth Taylor, Charles Chaplin or Michael jackson, but in the area that now are those of Nicole Kidman or Ashton Kutcher.

Are there stops to get out of the car and take a picture? Of course. The sign of Beverly Hills Hotel is one of them. In addition, the vehicle will also be driven to great architectural houses built by legends such as Lloyd Wright or Paul McClean, plus one last tour of the studios Warner Bros, Universal Y CBS. Can this tour be better? Yes, since it also includes a visit to an area from which you can see a magnificent panoramic view of the center of The Angels.

‘House of celebrities‘is, without a doubt, a great tour to get to know the purest essence of the city for a price of around 90 euros per person. We put the plan on our list …

