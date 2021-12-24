The 25 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix

Nothing like curling up in bed and watching a good Christmas movie as a family, alone or as a couple, therefore, we share the 25 best films of the season to enjoy the break of the holidays.

Laughing, familiar and childish, these are the best Netflix titles.

A journalist from London (Kate Winslet), and an editor from Los Angeles (Cameron Diaz), seek to escape their romantic troubles by swapping houses for a holiday couple of weeks.

The Grinch

The Christmas Chronicles

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

Robin robin

Robin, is a bow tie that falls from its nest and is raised by a family of mice. At this time you will have a single Christmas wish. Will the magic of Christmas help her?

Christmas in africa

1000 km from Christmas

A not so cool Christmas

The Claus family

Christmas at home

This is a Christmas series in which its protagonist is tired of the constant comments about her love life, Johanne rushes to find a boyfriend to take home and end the drama of her family.

A Christmas Prince

Christmas Under Wraps

Christmas card

The New Cinderella: a Christmas wish

Klaus

It is the story of a dreaming postman makes a deal with a toymaker and brings happiness to the wildest people in the world. Will the dumbbell accomplish the mission?

Christmas Eve is my condemnation

48 Christmas wishes

The Christmas Calendar

The knight of christmas

Princess exchange

A Chicago pastry chef and a future princess discover that they are practically twins so they devise a Christmas plan to swap places. Would you change places if you found out that you have a twin princess?

A California Christmas

Christmas, crazy Christmas

Angela’s Christmas

Sugar rush: holiday treats

The star of Bethlehem

With my sabanero donkey I am on my way to Bethlehem… A dreamy donkey escapes from his insignificant existence to befriend a group of free-spirited animals.