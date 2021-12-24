The 25 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix
Written in ENTERTAINMENT the
Nothing like curling up in bed and watching a good Christmas movie as a family, alone or as a couple, therefore, we share the 25 best films of the season to enjoy the break of the holidays.
Laughing, familiar and childish, these are the best Netflix titles.
A journalist from London (Kate Winslet), and an editor from Los Angeles (Cameron Diaz), seek to escape their romantic troubles by swapping houses for a holiday couple of weeks.
- The Grinch
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Boy Who Saved Christmas
- Robin robin
Robin, is a bow tie that falls from its nest and is raised by a family of mice. At this time you will have a single Christmas wish. Will the magic of Christmas help her?
- Christmas in africa
- 1000 km from Christmas
- A not so cool Christmas
- The Claus family
- Christmas at home
This is a Christmas series in which its protagonist is tired of the constant comments about her love life, Johanne rushes to find a boyfriend to take home and end the drama of her family.
- A Christmas Prince
- Christmas Under Wraps
- Christmas card
- The New Cinderella: a Christmas wish
- Klaus
It is the story of a dreaming postman makes a deal with a toymaker and brings happiness to the wildest people in the world. Will the dumbbell accomplish the mission?
- Christmas Eve is my condemnation
- 48 Christmas wishes
- The Christmas Calendar
- The knight of christmas
- Princess exchange
A Chicago pastry chef and a future princess discover that they are practically twins so they devise a Christmas plan to swap places. Would you change places if you found out that you have a twin princess?
- A California Christmas
- Christmas, crazy Christmas
- Angela’s Christmas
- Sugar rush: holiday treats
- The star of Bethlehem
With my sabanero donkey I am on my way to Bethlehem… A dreamy donkey escapes from his insignificant existence to befriend a group of free-spirited animals.