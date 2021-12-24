The 25 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix

Nothing like curling up in bed and watching a good Christmas movie as a family, alone or as a couple, therefore, we share the 25 best films of the season to enjoy the break of the holidays.

Laughing, familiar and childish, these are the best Netflix titles.

A journalist from London (Kate Winslet), and an editor from Los Angeles (Cameron Diaz), seek to escape their romantic troubles by swapping houses for a holiday couple of weeks.

  • The Grinch
  • The Christmas Chronicles
  • The Boy Who Saved Christmas
  • Robin robin

Robin, is a bow tie that falls from its nest and is raised by a family of mice. At this time you will have a single Christmas wish. Will the magic of Christmas help her?

  • Christmas in africa
  • 1000 km from Christmas
  • A not so cool Christmas
  • The Claus family
  • Christmas at home

This is a Christmas series in which its protagonist is tired of the constant comments about her love life, Johanne rushes to find a boyfriend to take home and end the drama of her family.

  • A Christmas Prince
  • Christmas Under Wraps
  • Christmas card
  • The New Cinderella: a Christmas wish
  • Klaus

It is the story of a dreaming postman makes a deal with a toymaker and brings happiness to the wildest people in the world. Will the dumbbell accomplish the mission?

  • Christmas Eve is my condemnation
  • 48 Christmas wishes
  • The Christmas Calendar
  • The knight of christmas
  • Princess exchange

A Chicago pastry chef and a future princess discover that they are practically twins so they devise a Christmas plan to swap places. Would you change places if you found out that you have a twin princess?

  • A California Christmas
  • Christmas, crazy Christmas
  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Sugar rush: holiday treats
  • The star of Bethlehem

With my sabanero donkey I am on my way to Bethlehem… A dreamy donkey escapes from his insignificant existence to befriend a group of free-spirited animals.

