TEAMS CHOOSE REINFORCEMENTS FOR THE PLAYOFFS

Guadalajara Jalisco; December 23, 2021 (Media League ARCO) .-Just finished game 68 of the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx and the eight classified teams chose the reinforcements taken from the rosters of the eliminated teams, to further increase the sporting level and fight for the championship that takes them to the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

The Complementary Draft began only 15 minutes after the end of the last game, the president of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, Lic. Omar Canizales Soto and the sports director Lic. Christian Veliz, connected by videoconference with the presidents and directors of each one of the 8 classified teams and according to the dynamics, the turns were raffled, choosing in the following order:

Yaquis de Obregón

The Cajeme tribe chose the infielder in the first instance Isaac rodriguez, of the Cañeros de Los Mochis who finished the season with .289 AVG with 35 runs scored and 18 RBIs.

The second selection of the Yaquis was the receiver of the Venados de Mazatlán, Ricardo Valenzuela.

2. Algodoneros de Guasave

Los Algodoneros chose second baseman for the Venados de Mazatlán Ramon Rios, who had an excellent season, posting a .336 batting percentage, 16 steals on base, leading his team in both departments and a total of 29 RBIs.

Guasave’s second reinforcement was the gardener Edgar Robles of the Cañeros de Los Mochis.

3. Naranjeros de Hermosillo

Los Naranjeros opted for a native of their host city, third base Isaac Paredes which has already reinforced oranges in the 2020-2021 campaign. Paredes had a good season again with the Venados de Mazatlán with 4 home runs and 23 RBIs in 42 games played.

The second option for the Naranjeros is the starting pitcher Leuris Gomez.

4. Aguilas de Mexicali

Mexicali chose the infielder Luis Jimenez, of the Venados de Mazatlán that began the season with the Mayos de Navojoa, and rounded numbers of 52 hits and 25 RBIs in a total of 58 games played.

The second option was the infielder Keven lamas.

5. Mayos of Navojoa

The leaders in the standing of points, opted for pitching, choosing Daniel Duarte who can fill the closer role left vacant by Carlos Bustamante with his injury. Duarte finished the regular role with a 1.04 ERA in 17 games with 1 save.

The second reinforcement of the Mayos is the left-handed pitcher also of the greens, Fabián Cota.

6. Sultans of Monterrey

The Sultans chose Edgar Torres, the starting pitcher of the Venados de Mazatlán, will add to their rotation a left-handed arm that finished as the leader of victories with the porteños with 5 with 49 innings thrown.

The second choice of the Sultans was also the pitcher Francisco Rios.

7. Charros from Jalisco

The Charros also added an arm, Jared wilson of the Venados de Mazatlán who finished the season with a 3-0 record and a 3.67 ERA.

Mitch lively It was the second option for the Charros who will seek to raise another title in the LaMP.

8. Tomateros de Culiacán

Finally, the two-time champions chose in the last box of the first round, and began as first in the election of the second reinforcement.

They added versatility to their roster by opting for the outfielder Randy romero of the Venados de Mazatlán who finished with 16 steals and a .289 batting percentage.

The reliever Marco Rivas It is the second option of the cherries.

These were the selections of the 1️⃣er Draft of reinforcements 💥#ThePlayoffsAreHere 🔥 #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Xm0ulDRKHi – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 24, 2021

The teams will have one day to choose the reinforcement that will be activated in their roster, the second option may be considered in any eventuality with the pick 1 of each club.

The Playofss starts this December 25 and can be enjoyed live and exclusively on Sky and VeTV on channels 590 to 594 and 1590 to 1594 HD, as well as on the streaming portal of extrabase.tv.