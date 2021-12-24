take advantage of the limited time offer

These dates have become the best time to acquire Nova Launcher Prime, the Android launcher par excellence if you want to give your mobile a “pure” look while taking its customization to the extreme. Haven’t you bought its Prime version yet? It is only 0.59 euros.

A few days ago we celebrated an event that is not usual in our system: one of its best known apps reached ten years of development without ever losing interest or updates. That’s right, Nova Launcher has been fighting for ten years and running for the best Android launcher podium on its own merits. That the developers downgrade their paid version also helps.

Get payment improvements for only 0.59 euros

The Nova Launcher Prime offer on Google Play

Nova Launcher offers interface customization at no cost, it also adds most of the options without downloading the app involving a single cent. In fact, you can “tune” your mobile with Nova without costing you anything and obtaining in return an experience of ten. But, if you want the advanced options, they are behind a paywall.

Nova Launcher Prime, the name given to the key that unlocks advanced functions, adds a multitude of gestures to the basic interface. It also allows you to hide installed applications, add sliding options in the shortcuts, organization of folders and tabs in the app drawer, offers more animations and other improvements that are added to those already included in the Nova Launcher series.

Prime is currently on sale for Christmas: it costs only 0.59 euros; of the 3.99 euros that it is worth on a regular basis. This implies a reduction of more than 85%, a discount that is worth taking advantage of.

You have Nova Launcher Prime on Google Play for only 0.59 euros. It is a discount that will remain active for only a few daysGo for him before he disappears. Of course, only with Prime the launcher will not work: you need to also have Nova Launcher installed.

Nova Launcher Prime