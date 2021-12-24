Sylvia Pasquel gives details about Silvia Pinal’s health after testing positive for covid-19 | Famous
The actress said that the family is “worried, but also with a good spirit because we see that my mother is very strong, he is in very good health within the frame in which he is at the moment, “he shared in an interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’, where he confirmed that his mother has the two vaccines.
According to the medical report, ‘La Diva del Cine Mexicano’ “is stable and has no symptoms Until now, neither fever nor any pulmonary complication or anything. “‘La Pasquel’ added that his mother underwent several studies and so far any type of affectation in her organs has been ruled out.
“They did their tests and it came out perfect in everything, lungs, kidneys, stomach, heart, everything, of their arrhythmia and the urinary tract issue that has a little theme with that, which is what they are taking care of, but the doctor told me: ‘Your mother is very well, she does not have no symptoms’ “.
However, there is a latent concern in the family: “What the doctor is telling us reassures us on the one hand because she is very well, and on the other hand with the concern that we may be in danger of contagionBut right now the important thing is that my mother comes out of this well and that she continues as she is, and then God will tell what happens with us, “he told the show.
Thanks to a drop in pressure Silvia was diagnosed with covid-19
Sylvia Pasquel recounted step by step how they discovered that her mother was infected, as she did not present any symptoms of the virus.
“Yesterday (December 22) at 2 in the afternoon the nurse spoke to me to tell me to go to my mother’s house because she was with the very high pressure, gave him a medicine to lower his blood pressure and gave him a negative reaction, He lowered his pressure more than he should have, that caused his oxygenation and heart rate to drop, as well as his pressure, “he explained to ‘Ventaneando’.
A doctor friend of the family checked Doña Silvia and gave her serum to try to eliminate the medicine, as well as supplied her with oxygen, which helped stabilize her. Later they gave the lead actress a quick test, but it came back negative. However, their heart rate was still unstable, for which she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Her cardiologist assessed her and considered the possibility of putting a pacemaker to control the heart rate of ‘La Pinal’. But by taking another test finally tested positive for covid, for which it was isolated.
” She is perfect, you already have your oxygenation, your heart rate (good), actually they are no longer going to put the pacemaker because apparently what happened is that since he already had the covid at the time he ingested the medicine to lower his blood pressure, his immune system was depressed and at the time of taking the medicine he became more depressed, but because he already had the covid, “he explained Pasquel.
Despite the good picture presented by Silvia Pinal, by recommendation will stay 15 days in the hospital to attend to any eventuality that may arise in your health. The family can only be in contact with her through video calls, through which the doctors will give them the medical report.
“My mother does not like being in the hospital, she already wanted to go out today to come and prepare her cod, and then be alone in an isolated room, so we are asking the doctor to allow us to be making video calls to be with her and that don’t feel alone. “
The Pinal dynasty must also stay in quarantine and take the covid test for having been in contact with ‘La Diva del Cine’, for which they will be separated during the December festivities. Even Michelle Salas, who lives in the United States, had recently arrived in Mexico to spend the holidays with her family. She will also have to isolate herself, because she managed to greet her grandmother at the hospital before she was diagnosed with the virus.
How was Silvia Pinal infected?
Sylvia Pasquel suspects that someone outside the family was the source of the infection.
“My mother was infected on Friday (December 17), they came to make a recording, it seems to me for something related to a show of my sister and yesterday I think they told them that one of the people who came in the ‘crew’ was positive” , shared on the show.