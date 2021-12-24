Suga, a member of the group BTS, tests positive for COVID-19

Suga, one of the seven members of the successful K-Pop boy band BTS, tested positive for COVID-19 and remains isolated without presenting symptoms for the moment, as announced by the group’s record company, Big Hit Music.

The result was announced this Friday, after Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, underwent a PCR test after landing in South Korea from the United States.

In November the band offered four concerts in the North American country, where they also received the artist of the year award at this year’s American Music Awards (AMA). After the gala and the concerts, four of its members, RM, V and J-hope, in addition to Suga, decided to stay a few more weeks in North America.

“Suga received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of August and has no symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home in accordance with the regulations of the health authorities,” Big said Hit on THE statement.

Suga, 28, had tested negative in the PCR test he underwent before traveling from the US and began his mandatory quarantine after undergoing the PCR test upon his return to Korea, “the note explains, adding that no has had contact with other members of the band.

The group consisting of RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook held four concerts in Los Angeles at the end of November, their first performances with an audience since late 2019.

BTS also announced an in-person concert in Seoul for next March, in which it would be their first performance in their country in more than two years, provided that the pandemic allows it.

