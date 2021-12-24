Steven Spielberg’s contracts with Amblin Partners are deals with Netflix for various movies.

Amblin Partners, a television and film studio run by Steven Spielberg, has signed a deal with Netflix that covers “several new movies a year,” according to the streaming giant.

The agreement is not exclusive and Amblin intends to continue collaborating with its other studio partners, including Universal.

Amblin and Netflix have previously been nominated for an Oscar Chicago Test 7, and work together on Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein, Teacher, which is in pre-production.

Steven Spielberg, President of Amblin Partners, said: “From the moment Ted [Sarandos] And when I started the conversation about the partnership, it was pretty clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach the audience in a new way. This new path into our movies, as well as the stories we continue to tell with our Universal family and other partners, will be incredibly satisfying for me personally because we can start with Ted and I can’t wait to start with him, Scott. [Stuber]and the entire Netflix team. »

Scott Stuber, Netflix Global Film Director, added: «Amblin and Steven Spielberg are synonymous with incredible entertainment. Their passion and artistry make films that capture and challenge audiences. We look forward to working with Steven, Jeff, and the entire Amblin family on a new film that will delight generations for years to come. «

Amblin Partners produces films through its Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures posters, as well as television through Amblin Television. The company’s investment partners include Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures, and Universal Pictures.

This article originally appeared on sister site ScreenDaily.