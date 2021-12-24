Steven Spielberg made his way into Universal Studios. Hollywood urban legends

The legend: The year was 1969. A 21-year-old aspiring to become a filmmaker, who went by the name of Steven Spielberg, decided that he could make his dreams come true if he gave him a little cheek. So he put on a suit and tie and said good morning to the watchman at the gate. This allowed him to pass, so he found an empty office, and settled there. In the end, he walked to the main switchboard, and told the operators that he had just been hired, and gave them his extension, in case someone called him.

Empirical facts: The person responsible for Raiders of the lost ark and two other tapes of Indiana Jones has spoken of this subject in interviews for The Hollywood Reporter. “He walked past Scotty, the guard, every day, dressed in a little bar mitzvah suit and a thin little tie, and waved me through.” He laughs at the memory: “In fact, I had a lot more cheek back then than I have now, I don’t even recognize the kid who did that!” He assures that the experience was very useful to him. “I visited all the sets that I could, met people, observed techniques and generally absorbed the atmosphere. It took four years to discover me.”

What is true? It is a hoax, but it is one of the few urban legends spread by the protagonist himself, since it is true that Steven Spielberg comments on this case in interviews. As he is a good storyteller, it is difficult to establish that this time he is teasing journalists. The real story is less funny, in reality King Midas first visited Universal Studios at the hands of his father, and later got a scholarship there, although they put him to do paperwork and office work.

