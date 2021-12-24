‘Spiral: The fear game continues’, ‘Snake Eyes’ and other big box office flops 2021

We are living a crazy end of the year with the multiple box office records imposed by Marvel Studios, but there is also a dark side, the one where the great failures of 2021 such as ‘Spiral: The game of fear’ and ‘Snake Eyes’ live.

Box office results are reported on a daily basis almost like sports scores. The seventh art industry has become accustomed to figures that exceed hundreds and even billions of dollars in world collection, however, this does not happen every day, titles such as Spiral: The Fear Game o Snake Eyes are a clear example that not all movies, regardless of the cast or who directed them, are destined for success. The year is about to end, we are still in a pandemic, but movie theaters seem to start to revive. It is time to review the great box office failures that this 2021 left because not all that glitters is gold and not all Hollywood stars go from success to success. Now kick back, get cozy under a warm blanket and check out these movies that fell on the road to glory.

‘Snake Eyes’

We are facing one of the most resounding failures of all of 2021: Snake eyes, a film belonging to the film franchise of G.I. Joe and that it was directed by Robert Schwentke. Its budget was around 88 million dollars and at the world box office it only grossed 40, of which 28 million were in the US and 11.8 in the rest of the planet.

‘Reminiscence’

Not all that glitters is gold, not because Reminiscence by Lisa Joy will feature Hugh jackman Y Rebecca ferguson as protagonists, it would be considered an immediate success. This film follows a scientist who discovers a way to relive his past and use technology to search for his lost love. A mix between romance and science fiction that was made with 54 million dollars and managed to raise 15.8 million worldwide.

‘Love without barriers’

The first musical directed by Steven spielberg it had a budget of $ 100 million, but the Broadway musical adaptation faced a cliff it could never get out of. How much did it make at the global box office? Only 29 million, of which 19 were in the US and nine internationally.

‘Spirit: The Indomitable’

It is undeniable that Spirit: The Indomitable Steed marked the childhood and adolescence of many, however, this franchise began to expand without any brake until it reached Spirit: The Indomitable, a film that arrived this year and with an estimated budget of 30 million, barely and managed to cling to the lifeline thanks to its 42 million, a figure that places it as a failure.

‘Spiral: The fear game continues’

The first installments of Saw became cult films and incidentally, they gave a refreshing twist to the genre. Which did not happen with his most recent title. Spiral: The fear game continues, which had the participation of Chris rock Y Samuel L. Jackson. This production was made with 20 million dollars and grossed 40 at the global box office., just by comparing it with Saw: Ghoulish Game (first film) was made with 1.2 million and was made with 103 million, the franchise is going down.

‘In the neighborhood’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has become of great renown when we talk about musicals, he has just directed Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! Y In the neighborhood It is based on the staging of his authorship. However, this latest film starring Anthony Ramos Y Melissa barrera It was produced with 55 million dollars, but it did not have a great presentation at the box office, where it generated 43 million, not even the investment was recovered.

‘The last duel’

One of the movies that Ridley scott brought to the big screen this year was The last duel, a story between castles and swords starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer Y Ben affleck. The film was made with a remarkable 100 million dollars, but lived a true nightmare, since it only managed to collect 30 million at the box office worldwide.

‘King Richard: A Winning Family’

King Richard: A Winning Family follows the story of the Williams family and all the challenges Venus faced (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi singleton), when they were children and were just starting in sports with the support of their father, Richard (Will Smith). This film had an estimated budget of 50 million dollars and only grossed 26 million.