‘Spider Man No Way Home’: Andrew Garfield wants a crossover with this ‘Avengers Endgame’ character – movie news

After the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, everything related to Andrew Garfield is trending. Like an interview where the actor assures that he would have liked to do something with the next actor from ‘Avengers: Engame’.

Faster than it sounds, we’re within a week of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s premiere! And there are many things to highlight about this blockbuster; mainly, the reunion of the actors who have given life to our friendly neighbor: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. And despite the fact that the three of them raffle it enormously in the film directed by Jon Watts, It is Garfield who is controlling the conversation on social media, all thanks to his role in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro.

It is in this film where Garfield shared scenes with Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) and Jamie Foxx (Electro). And, of course, they also did various press activities together. And in one of them, published by Moviefone, on his YouTube channel, the protagonist of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! reveals that he would have liked to do something with an actor who was in Avengers: Endgame … and not so much for the hero he represents; but because of how much he admires him.

“I like it Mark Ruffalo“, said the actor, and immediately, the rest of his classmates supported the idea … they even put their hands to the center in his honor! “I’d like to interact with him. Get a taste of Ruff,” he says jokingly.







In the same clip, Foxx shows off his musical talent because, in a question that Garfield throws at him about what would be the theme song for Electro, the actor begins to sing some improvised verses.

Currently, this film (directed by Marc Webb) and its actors have once again given something to talk about. Even public opinion is demanding that a third installment be made. A few years ago, of course this series was planned to be a trilogy; however, little by little it was fading away due to many problems.

It all started when Garfield said that he would like Spider-Man to be bisexual. That caused his relationship to fracture with Sony Pictures, to the degree of not wanting to attend the premiere of the second and last film, as revealed in an exchange of emails between the two parties. But hey, changing the public agenda on inclusion could make the actor’s wish come true. What do you think about it?