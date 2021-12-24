Soft drinks, cigarettes and gasoline will be more expensive in 2022 due to an increase in taxes

The IEPS will be 7.66% for next year (Photo: EFE / Bienvenido Velasco)

This December 23 the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) made known through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) that for next year the quotas regarding the Special Production Tax (IEPS) will be increased for some products and fuels, including soft drinks, cigarettes, gasoline and diesel.

In this way, the IEPS fee that must be paid for the inputs mentioned above will be 7.36%; while for 2021 it was 3.31%. As indicated by the Treasury, this update arose after the Income Law, in which it was proposed that this type of taxes would rise according to the inflation percentage, which is expected to be 7.66% at the end of 2021.

It should be remembered that the IEPS is the tax that is covered by the production, sale or import of gasoline, alcohol, beer and tobacco, as well as other goods and it is estimated that during 2022 the average cost will increase by 3.33% of such products.

In addition to gasoline, cigarettes will have an increase in the tax quota (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro)

“The quotas applicable to processed tobaccos, automotive fuels, flavored beverages, fossil fuels and the quotas applicable to gasoline and diesel that are destined to the states, They will be updated annually and will come into force as of January 1 of each year.”The SHCP recalled in the DOF agreement.

The last time these quotas were updated was through an agreement published in the DOF it was the past December 24, 2019, in which the amounts regarding the special tax on production of services were specified. In addition, it was specified that the readjustment will be carried out by applying the update factor corresponding to the period that goes from the month of December of the penultimate year to the month of December immediately prior to that for which the update is made, a factor that will be obtained in accordance with the provisions of article 17-A of the Federal Tax Code (CFF).

The quota per cigar applicable to manufactured tobaccos for next year will be 0.5484 pesos per cigarette. Regarding the quotas that will be applied per liter for flavored beverages, the increase will be 1.3996 pesos. Regarding fuels, gasoline, the amount of the IEPS will rise from 4.95 pesos to 5.1148 pesos for the Magna; while for the Premium, it will be 4.3192 pesos per liter compared to the 4.18 pesos that it currently costs.

Taxes on flavored beverages and soft drinks are expected to increase by 2022 (PHOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The Treasury update also specified what the increases will be for fossil fuels, as is the case with propane (8.2987 cents per liter), butane (10.7394 cents per liter), jet fuel (17.3851 cents per liter), fuel oil 18.8496 cents per liter), petroleum coke (21.8784 pesos per ton), coal coke (51,2901 pesos per ton), mineral coal (38,6201 pesos per ton) and other fuels (55,8277 pesos per ton of carbon contained in the fuel).

It should be noted that the Federal Government resorts to the policy of fiscal stimuli to contain the increase in international fuel prices due to the restrictions in the supply of crude and that in this way does not affect the pocket of Mexicans so much; It is also worth noting the increase in IEPS in 2019 to gasoline made by Congress as a measure to increase tax collection in the country.

