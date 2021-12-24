So you can send audios without holding the button down

WhatsApp It is characterized because its developers are constantly updating and adding new and better functions and tools to the app.

For this reason it is very common for there to be tricks hidden or unknown functions by most users, such as the possibility of sending a Audio without the need to hold the button down.

In addition to this, thanks to the most recent update, WhatsApp enabled the option of being able to check voice messages within the chat before sending them to our contacts.

Improvements and changes in WhatsApp audios

To make life easier, WhatsApp created a way in which when recording a voice message in the app we can stop pressing the microphone button without interrupting the audio, to achieve this you must follow the following instructions:

The first thing is to open a chat and press the microphone icon as usual to start recording our audio.

Once we are recording the message we must slide our finger up to activate the function that allows us to record without pressing the microphone.

When you have finished recording your message, you just have to touch the Send button to send the message to your contact or WhatsApp group.

If instead you want to be able to listen to your audio to review the message before sending it, what you should do is press the red square that will appear in the center of the screen while recording your audio.

In this way you can listen to your message as many times as you want and decide whether to send your audio or delete it, by clicking on the trash can located in the lower left corner of the screen.