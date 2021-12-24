So you can put the logo of your application in gold color

If you want your Applications celebrate the arrival of the new year 2022, we will show you how you can put the logo from your WhatsApp in gold color. Let us remember that the golden color in addition to being very representative of the Christmas dates, also brings abundance and a lot of luck.

How to activate the new year mode in WhatApp?

In order to change the color of the logo of your application we will need the help of an additional App, but don’t worry, it will not ask you for any personal information. Now if to put your golden WhatsApp follow these steps:

Download the Nova Launcher app on your cell phone.

Open the application and choose the style you want your cell phone to have.

Then look for an image of the WhatsApp icon in gold and download it.

Now press and hold the logo of your application for two seconds. A pencil will appear in the floating window.

Click on it and go to “applications”, then go to “photos” and select the image of the WhatsApp icon that you previously downloaded.

It is important that the WhatsApp image you download is in PNG format, that is, it has no background.

Select the “ready” option, you will have the logo of your app in gold and ready to receive the New Year 2022 with you.

What is Nova Launcher?

Beyond being an application, they are tools that are used to personalize your mobile phone system, since when it is installed it is in charge of managing the application drawer, as well as the different home panels allowing you to add different icons or custom widgets.

In other words, this app will allow you to customize all those aspects visible on your home screen. To install it is very simple, since it is in the Google Play Store, you just have to put the name and start installing.

It is important to mention that this application is only available for phones with Android operating system.