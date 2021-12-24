sing to exhume desire

The tone and forms of Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM! (Netflix) go back and forth between the stand-up monologue “with staging” in vogue for some years and the meta-cinematic performance in which some distorted echoes of the film are recognized. All That Jazz (1979) by Bob Fosse. Incidentally: here we are also reflecting on the death of the artist, but in a corner way that appeals, from the beginning, to the complicity of the viewer.

Jonathan Larson died in 1996 at the age of 35, a few hours before the premiere of Rent (one of the greatest hits in Broadway history) and that information is available to the viewer as the password that will guide the entire journey of Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM !. If the abandonment of the plausible is the basic rule of the musical as a genre (suddenly, it seems to us the most natural thing in the world that the characters stop doing what they are doing to start singing and dancing wherever they are), Lin- Manuel Miranda opts for an anchor with reality that, at first, puzzles.

The film takes place in the far-distant nineties, that time when Off Broadway tried to imitate the independent cinema of Miramax piercing the exhibition structures with small and innovative products that did not find a place in the main circuit but were, at the same time, capable of subverting it. Jonathan Larson is thirty years old but he feels like an old man, during the day he works waiting tables in a cafeteria and at night he frantically composes a strange futuristic musical entitled “Superbia”. The artistic bohemian of New York that he frequents is full of musicians, singers and actors who seek, like him, their first success, trying to attract the attention of producers and agents.



“Tick, Tick … BOOM!”, By Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film puts Larson on stage, singing and telling his story to an audience with whom he interacts, and the successive flashbacks return us to those times of desperate search and homeless ambitions, but he does so by appealing to some abrupt changes of tone that make the film stagger between the most legitimate audacity and the most stereotypical imposition. Thus, the lines and moral “markers” that creep through history to comment on the HIV epidemic that began to emerge at that time are so crude and arbitrary that, at times, some characters only seem included in the script to contract the disease.

Philadelphia (1992), by Jonathan Demme, had done much better, and when the music arrives and absorbs the story of Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!, the viewer can come to feel that the emotional shaker that Miranda seeks to shake is loaded with ingredients that neutralize each other. The music is, almost always, intense and exciting, but the face and body of Andrew Garfield (not so much the voice, fortunately) cannot repair the feeling that the story fails to generate with its own dramatic and staging resources. . In some passages, the film looks like a museum of different fetish cults to the young death, that which from the suicide of Kurt Cobain began to have an aesthetic status independent of the artistic achievements themselves.

Towards a provocative device

In 2001, Baz Luhrmann understood it as a sum of intensities chained to the rhythm of a video clip. MTV no longer existed (at least in the generational imaginary it pointed to), but Moulin rouge he mixed Elton John with Cristina Aguilera, The Police with Madonna, and David Bowie with Pink to create a devastating device that, at times, reached insane temperatures. Luhrmann had taken the musical there where Martin Scorsese (New York, New York) and Herbert Ross (Money from heaven) they had done an autopsy to show that the energy flows that now made people sing and dance on the screen were already the commercial and institutionalized marks of a pop music doomed to what Frederick Jameson called “nostalgia mode.” Moulin rouge It was, therefore, a beautiful and melancholic requiem in bright and saturated colors when Demian Chazzelle tried to use that same palette to trace a way of making cinema that no longer exists because it has no spectators. And so La, La, Land (2016) wrapped himself in a dead fabric to shoot himself (uselessly) in the foot, contenting himself with being a collection of stamps.



Marion Cotillard in “Annette”, which follows the relationship between a standapero and an opera singer (Mubi).

In Annette (Mubi), the provocateur professional Leos Carax tries to recover the tragic sense of Luhrmann’s film, but redoubling the poses, gestures and grimaces that Moulin Rouge trafficked simply through staging. Moulin Rouge was postmodern by conviction and fatalism; Annette is, exclusively, for design reasons. To tell the love story between Henry, a tortured stand-up comedian (Adam Driver), and Ann, an icy lyrical singer (Marion Cotillard), Carax “dismantles” the cinematographic device and practices a kind of hyper-distancing between the audience. and the work that emotionally sweeps the surface of his film.

The operatic tone, the sound setting (in Annette even the dialogues are sung) and sentimental predetermination (the almost sadomasochistic relationship between the protagonists gives birth to a baby represented by… a doll!) build a spectacle between mortuary, comic and grotesque as Henry’s artistic career declines and Ann’s rises. The minimalist music of the duo Sparks – also responsible for the script – is like a petrifying force that progressively takes over the characters until they are abandoned on a gigantic futuristic stage inhabited only by their own statues.

Explosion of visual enjoyment

Not only by seriousness is the public moved, and the tragedy can be much more than just walking the road to death. Shakespeare knew when he wrote Romeo and Juliet, and Arthur Lorentz (librettist), Leonard Bernstein (musician) and Stephen Sondheim (lyricist) knew it when they brought that story to Broadway in 1957 and transformed it into a musical that moved the brawl between the Montagues and the Capulets to the Upper West Side of New York to change it for the confrontation between the Jets (of European descent) and the Sharks (Puerto Rican immigrants).

In 1961, Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins made the film version and condemned the musical to be the on-screen extension of a gigantic dance floor, a degradation that went almost unnoticed between the hurricane of Oscars that the film took that year and the spiel politically correct of an ideological line at least debatable. Beyond the brilliance of Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer (in a role that had been rejected by Evis Presley himself), Hollywood approached racial conflicts in a sweetened and lacking nuance, hiring American actors to play the role of immigrants but appropriately “darkening” their skin under layers and layers of makeup.

Differences between the 1961 version of West side story and Steven Spielberg’s recently released on Disney + are all there can be between a choreographer and a great maker of cinematographic forms. The latest film from the creator of Jaws is destined to be a masterpiece for the same reasons Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is: the way it touches and leans on the cinematic common sense of a world that no longer exists. Spielberg doesn’t “remake” anything, and in that sense the term “remake” is terribly unfair.

With respect to the Wise film, the musical scenes have changed the scene: the songs that one character sang are now sung by another, Robbins’ choreographies are no longer the same and all the lyrics are resignified. But there is much more than that. Spielberg has once again cut that invisible thread that separates real life from the screen and achieve a tremendously immersive experience without resorting to 3D blinders or shaking seats. His pulse is that of a magician of unlimited power and his West Side Story a ball of fire and color impossible to be appreciated on a television screen, a tablet or a cell phone.

Spielberg, then, builds a fractal musical: it makes an original pass through its interior, which it returns projected in a thousand different senses. The tone of the time is present (in more ways than one, it could be said that, now, the protagonists of West Side Story are two women) but the reality of our world does not scream on the screen and allows the force of the image and sound transport us to a parallel dimension from which one does not want to return. At the time of the global privatization of cinema (when it is thought about and filmed exclusively to be consumed in living rooms and public transport), Spielberg has built an artifact too big for our world; an emotional provocation and a trigger for wonders for contemporary cinema that seems to have no memories.

Look also