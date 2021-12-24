Sergio Cancino’s Column: Music of Waiting

For Sergio Cancino, journalist specialized in music

There was a time that was beautiful and Coldplay was truly free: their initial trilogy of records, from the introspective Parachutes (2000) to the dosed experimentation of X&Y (2005). Later, between industrial pressures and comparisons with U2, the band began to wear different hats for convenience: summoning producer Brian Eno to gain the respect of a certain group of critics; collaborate with Beyoncé, Rihanna or BTS, in the appropriate featuring to expand markets; even retrace his steps with a twilight album like Everyday Life (2019).

If the debut in Chile was a series of disorderly shows at Espacio Riesco, its second coming was the choreographed catharsis in a packed National Stadium. By 2022, the band’s technicolor poptimism will fall to us in double doses, like a vaccination plan against the regrets of this pandemic world.

It’s easy to despise Coldplay. In its worst moments, abundant in its latest installment Music of the Spheres, it is an unnerving quartet in its softness and recycling of ideas that others developed better. However, the group has a laser-guided melodic system that, when operational, guarantees monuments such as “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Fix You”, “Viva la vida”, “Paradise” or “Hymn for the Weekend ”. The Chris Martin who quoted Kraftwerk on “Talk” is not the same one who recorded a honeyed duet with Selena Gomez.

Neither did we remain anchored in time. Some will go to the Nacional to rediscover the memories of the first classics and the melancholy for what they lost along the way. Others will arrive dazzled by the gigantic dance floor set up on recent tours. Everyone will embrace the joyous collective experience in the open air behind the shadow of confinement. On countdown, Coldplay offers a friendly soundtrack to that (common) place called the future. “Coloratura”, the final song on the album that will be presented, beyond its echoes of Pink Floyd, refers to a simple central idea of ​​the English repertoire: “In this crazy world, it’s true / I just want you” . And while we wait, we listen.