Sebastián Córdova accepts that he had a misunderstanding with Santiago Solari

The new Tigres player assured that he was looking for minutes on the court, but how could he improve if they did not put him to play

MEXICO – After leaving the America, Sebastian Cordova He assured that he had a misunderstanding with the strategist Santiago Solari and that now each one worries about his own, after he has already become the reinforcement of Tigers for the next Closing Tournament 2022.

“We had a misunderstanding as people say, but each one has their tastes, he is the coach, I am the player and if he wants to put someone else, go ahead, I work, my profession is to be a player, he is the coach and now yes that each one his own (his decisions).

Córdova accepts that he lacked adaptation to the Solari system. @TigresOficial

“Everyone has their own way of directing, with Solari It was that (being a substitute) and then you have to adapt and I think I did not adapt to that, or to his system … “, said the player in an interview with Sports Multimedia.

The player, who already worked alongside his teammates in Tigres under the command of Miguel Herrera after undergoing the corresponding medical examinations, said it was difficult for them to see him if he did not play with the capital’s team.

“Yes, obviously, I am looking to play, I am looking for minutes, how am I going to score goals, assists? How am I going to be better? Well, playing and if I don’t play, there is no way they will be watching me,” he added. Cordova.

To express question about the criticism that he did not appear at the relevant moments, when he carried the number 10 of the America, Sebastian Cordova He added that few were the minutes he had in a relevant game.

“With the 10 (number in América) an important game, I think that of Pumas, I entered 3 or 4 minutes, in the first leg, and I could not do a great thing, against Monterrey in Concacaf also entering change. Anyway, maybe he had a plan for the games and it was for me to come in on the switch, “he concluded.