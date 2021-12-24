screenshots of your first news are filtered

While most devices await the update of Android 12 and Google finalizes the launch of Android 12L for the next quarter, we see how the leaks of Android 13, which would mean that its development version could also arrive earlier this year.

If yesterday we saw that Android 13 was going to allow changing the language of the applications, now we see the screenshots of this and other news that XDA Developers has published exclusively.

This is the first news of Android 13

A source from XDA Developers has had access to a very early version of Android 13 to bring us a first look at the next big update to Google’s mobile operating system. The source is reliable, since it is the one that brought us the first details of Android 12 and Android 12.1 (Android 12L) in the past. In particular they are four leaked new features of Android 13, Which are the following:

Application languages

The first novelty is the one that was leaked yesterday, but today it does so with the first screenshots, thus confirming all its details. In the settings of Languages ​​and text input the new option will appear in Android 13 Application languages. There we can change the language of each of the applications in case we want them to show the texts in a language other than the system language.

From the Application information we will also have access to the setting Idiom to change the language directly from this section. With what in Android 13 we can change the language of an application from two sections.

Runtime permission for notifications

A new permission will come to Android 13, and it will be the notifications. It seems that in the next version of Android the user will have to authorize that an application can send notifications to the user. Currently by default all applications can send notifications and the user has to block them. With Android 13 this will be the other way around.

The Android Resource Economy

The Android Resource Economy, or TARE for short, will focus on managing power usage on the device through a developer feature. In the absence of documentation, its operation is unknown but it seems that developers will be able to set limits on the number of tasks depending on the battery level for save resources.

Lock screen clock designs

By last, Android 13 will allow you to customize the lock screen clock. In Android 12 by default it shows a large clock when there are no notifications and a small clock when there are. In Android 13 it can be configured to always show the small clock.

Via | XDA Developers