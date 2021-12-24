Santiago Solari gets rid of another foreigner in Club América and aims against another player

Santiago Solari surprised the fans of America by getting rid of one of the foreign figures and has in view the departure of another.

Club América managed to locate another of the foreigners who were placed on the list of transferable by Santiago Solari and the directors have in mind to negotiate other stars who occupy a place as foreigners.

The Argentine strategist is in the process of rebuilding the squad after having been one of the most criticized by the fans in the elimination of The Eagles in the quarterfinals in the Guard1anes 2021 and in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Faced with this, Renato Ibarra’s departure to Tijuana ended up signaling the continuity of the Azulcrema managers’ plan to rebuild the winning reputation of the squad currently in charge of the former Real Madrid coach.

For his part, Solari also has in mind the departure of other foreign figures to continue making space in the list of quotas for players of different nationalities to reinforce the squad.

Among some of the players who failed to fill the Azulcrema strategist’s eye are Federico Viñas, Leo Suárez and they even await offers from Boca Juniors for the services of Roger Martínez.

The cleaning process continues its course at Club América and so far only the signings of Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos have been confirmed.