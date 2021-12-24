Sales of the week in Japan: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl still at the top (12/23/21) – Nintenderos

Another week, we bring you the sales of the week in Japan offered by Famitsu. As it has become customary, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are still in the lead, with more than two million units sold before the end of the year … This launch is followed by a top full of games for Nintendo Switch, and it is that Nintendo continues to dominate the Japanese market in an absolute way: all the titles in the top 10 are for the platform.

Game Sales This Week:

[NSW] Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl (Pokemon Co.) – 116,657 / 2,162,697 (-eleven%) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) – 60.555 / 519.556 (+ 13%) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits (Nintendo) – 33,796 / 103,816 (+ 2%) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) – 29,638 / 2,365,783 (+ 13%) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 28,075 / 4,219,343 (+ 29%) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 27,260 / 7,038,121 (+ 15%) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 26,432 / 4,579,273 (+ 30%) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) – 15,913 / 2,464,196 (+ 8%) [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield (Pokemon Co.) – 14,234 / 4,242,081 (+ 11%) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 13,903 / 2,970,388 (+ 1%)

Console sales this week:

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – 93,406 (675,654) Nintendo Switch – 46,372 (17,681,055) Nintendo Switch Lite – 37,054 (4,364,738) PlayStation 5 – 7,790 (1,005,415) Xbox Series X – 2,282 (73,190) PlayStation 5 Digital – 874 (191,533) Xbox Series S – 607 (53,832) New 2DS XL – 302 (1,178,946) PlayStation 4 – 61 (7,819,177)

