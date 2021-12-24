Safety pin! Cardi B returns to music with a new collaboration

UNITED STATES.- The renowned rapper Cardi B, has returned to producing music after more than two years without releasing an album. This was announced through a publication on his account Instagram. The American actress and singer will be part of the new musical launch of Migos. It is a new album “Culture 3”, where the artist will participate in a song.

The successful artist has a single album that was released in 2018, “Invasion of Privacy”. From this musical product great successes were born that led her to fame, although she was already known for her performance as an actress. But with this production, the celebrity showed that she has great potential as a rapper, releasing hits like “I like it “ Y “Be Careful “.

Although she has moved away from music, last year she was in charge of the instrumental of “Up“Which was a great success. But this afternoon, he announced on his official Instagram account that he will be composing a song together with Migos again. The celebrity shared a publication where she shows the cover of this next album, with the list of songs. There appears this new collaboration of Cardi B.

Instagram: @iamcardib

The rapper will participate in the single called “Type Shit“, Which will be released next Friday, along with the rest of the songs. In addition, in his stories he shared the link to access this album by Trap’s band, when it is released. In this link, you can see all the musical platforms where this new release will be available. These include Spotify, Apple Music Y Deezer.

This publication of Cardi B on Instagram it reached more than 700,000 likes. In addition, he got around 6,000 comments, where his fans were very happy about this news. At the bottom of the post, he wrote: “This shit is coming out soon. On Friday, Culture 3! ”. She also received comments from other colleagues such as Dj Khaled, and rapper Quavo, who congratulated her.