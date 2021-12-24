Round face? With these bows you can lengthen your features like Selena Gómez – Nueva Mujer

When it comes to dressing and preparing the look for any occasion, women search among their clothes, accessories and hairstyle to look fabulous, highlighting what they like the most about themselves and hiding those details that do not make them feel so good.

One of the aspects that attracts the most attention in women is staying stylish and looking for tools to help them achieve it.

A great help to achieve the goal is to have the perfect cut and hairstyle, especially in women with round faces, who magically want to see the most stylized face.

Among the different options that you can find to lengthen the face, the hairstyle is key, and one who knows very well how to achieve it is Selena Gómez.

The singer, songwriter, actress and producer is clear that wearing hair up is perfect for women with a round face, not in vain can different looks, both formal and informal, be found in their social networks in which they wear the bow as their main characteristic .

Performing high or low bows, with or without volume will help you lengthen your features. If you are looking to stylize the face, it is better to be well polished.

Disguise your round face with these three cute bows:

High bows

If what you like the most is the high bun, then wonderful, you can wear it polished or half scrapped, what if you must always look for it to be very high, so the center of attention is your hair and you will achieve an elongated face.

Picked up with tufts

It is also a flattering hairstyle, because it balances the face. This will make you hide the side volume.

The stripe of the collected

Although when collecting the hair you will have a visual effect of a more elongated face, the part also influences and although you can use it anywhere, it is also recommended to use it with a side parting. Check out these two Selena options.