Rocky Balboa’s gym to be converted into apartments

In the city of Philadelphia, one of the most famous buildings from the Rocky movies, the iconic Mighty Mick’s Gym, will be remodeled into mixed-use furniture.

The fictional character Rocky Balboa –Performed by actor Sylvester Stallone– He is known for being the most famous boxer in the city of Philadelphia. But what does this have to do with real estate development. Well, last December 13 the renovation of the triangular furniture located at 2145 N. Front Street: Mickey Goldmill Gymnasium was legally declared, Rocky’s coach in the first three movies.

The building will go on to become a series of 4 apartments that will count in the ground floor with a space of 118.5 square meters reserved for commercial use.

This project, on the other hand, is nothing new, since renovations and new construction are ongoing in that area of ​​the citySo it is not surprising that at some point it was the turn of this symbolic location.

Definitely, it is still curious to explore this type of curiosity that will delight the most cinephiles in general, and lovers of the Rocky saga in particular. What kind of business will they finally open downstairs? Can you imagine it being a boxing gym? It would be at least a poetic victory.