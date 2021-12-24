Robert Downey Jr. and his unknown musical side

Millennium Digital

Robert Downey Jr. is known for playing the “genius, millionaire, playboy and philanthropist” Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). In addition, he stands out for his role as the detective Sherlock Holmes and for participating in the series Ally mcbeal. But nevertheless, Did you know that the actor also made his way into music?

The star, who today celebrates his 56th birthday, has given touches of his work as a singer in films such as The infidel (Two Girls and a Guy, 1997) and The Singing Detective, 2003). This interest in music led him to enter a recording studio and publish your own musical creation more than 15 years ago.

The Robert Downey Jr.

Exactly on November 23, 2004, the New York actor launched The Futurist. It’s about your first and only studio album with whom he ventured into genres such as jazz, folk and soft rock. The material is composed of eight songs written by him and two covers: “Smile” by actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin and “Your Move” by the band Yes.

At, Robert Downey Jr. sings and plays the piano on some tracks. The plate was produced by Jonathan Elias and Mark Hudson, who have worked with Ringo Starr of The Beatles and groups such as Duran Duran and Aerosmith. In accordance with MTV, The Futurist debuted at position 121 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 16 thousand copies in its first week.

“I have a very busy film career and I am a father, and I don’t necessarily see that a tour is beneficial to the general public or for my wishes in the music industry“, said the actor in an interview for the magazine Billboard, released days before the release of his album.

Fun facts

“Broken”, one of the album pieces, plays during the film’s credits Kiss kiss bang bang (2005), starring Robert Downey Jr. Also, in a movie scene Captain America: Civil War (2016), Jeremy Renner’s character: Clint barton, better known as Hawkeye refers to Tony Stark (Iron Man) as “The Futurist” (The Futurist).

We share the video of the recording of “Man Like Me”, the second single from the compendium.

