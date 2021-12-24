Rihanna’s sculpture looks nothing like the artist

As part of its exclusive Christmas collection, this year the famous Madame Tussauds Museum pays tribute to Rihanna, with the exhibition of a sculpture of hers that in the end generated a stir on all digital platforms. And the fact is that the wax statue exhibited at the Berlin headquarters, clad in a beautiful Christmas outfit, does not look at all like the popular artist.

This situation was quite controversial among the visitors and followers of the singer, to the point of qualifying the work as “the worst in the world” according to several international portals, taking into account that the figure should be the same or as similar as possible , but the opposite is the case.

The reactions of the Internet users did not wait and they came up with all kinds of messages and negative comments towards the image, even more so considering the large number of followers that Rihanna has. So far the Madame Tussauds Museum, the most important cultural center in the world, has not provided any statements in this regard.

After photos of the exhibition were released, some people compared the work to an African-American version of Lily Allen and the American youtuber Biannca Prince. On the other hand, it should be noted that last November, during an official act carried out in the framework of the declaration of Barbados as an independent republic, Rihanna was appointed as a “national heroine”, on which occasion the first president of the Republic was also sworn in. That country.

Read also: Silvia Pinal is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID -19

It’s news: Araceli Domínguez positions Paraguay in the top 7 of Miss Tourism International