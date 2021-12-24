Resurrections’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Illuminatus’ and much more

The year is ending but the fun is far from it. Not only one of the most anticipated premieres of the year has just landed, the latest installment of ‘Matrix’, but Disney and Netflix reserve some of their most powerful pieces for this week, and to this we can add delicious comics and free video games. Everything on our agenda of plans to close the year as if there were no 2022.

‘Matrix: Resurrections’

The last great premiere of the year hits theaters and the result could not be more unclassifiable: far from being a production made with a rule and mathematical calculations, it is an author’s extravaganza within the framework of a blockbuster, as was the original trilogy. This time, Neo is up against not just machines, but conservative cultural forces who want stories to repeat themselves over and over again. Yes, that’s how exhilarating, weird and combative the new ‘Matrix’ is

‘Don’t look up’

A very notable cast of stars come together for a satire that takes the (imminent) end of the world as excuse to put everything into the open: the mainstream view of science, the media, the attitude of politicians … Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet head a catalog of unique cartoons orchestrated by an Adam McKay more virulent than ever.

‘Sea of ​​Tranquility’

Gong Yoo and Heo Sung-tae, whom we already saw in ‘The Squid Game’, take over in this new Korean series that plays with concepts more typical of science fiction than its predecessor and that influences as ‘Do not look up’ in the star theme of the fictions of this Friday on Netflix: the end of the world. Here, a crew of astronauts search for a mysterious sample to save Earth, which is in an advanced process of desertification.

‘Charm’

Only One month after its arrival in theaters, the latest and most celebrated Disney animation production lands on Disney +. With songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and inspired by traditional Colombian folklore and aesthetics, it tells the story of a young woman who goes through considerable frustration as the only member of her family who does not have magical powers. But it will be she who will have to undertake a unique adventure

‘The night of the end of time’

Filmin continues to bring us some of the most outstanding productions of recent adult animation films. After ‘Cryptozoo’ it is the turn of this production that attracted attention in Sitges, which features the voices of Lucy Lawless and Richard E. Grant and which perfectly replicates the wave of sword and witchcraft productions of the eighties in the style of Ralph Bakshi (‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Tygra, ice and fire’). The eternal struggle of a group of heroes against evil is the basis of this hyper-violent adventure with a highly personal aesthetic, perfect for a Christmas Eve with blood and fire. One more year.

‘Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo’

The game will not reach consoles, as planned, until 2022, but we can open our mouths with this version on PC with which Pendulum Studios (‘Hollywood Monsters’, ‘Runaway’) is remotely inspired by the classic of Hitchcock’s romantic suspense to propose a story in which a writer has a car accident in which his family disappears, which he thinks he remembers traveling with him. Deceptive realities and traumatic pasts will shake hands as you try to unravel the keys to this mystery.

‘Twelve Minutes’

If you didn’t taste this indie delight at the time, it’s time to get closer to it now that it lands on Nintendo Switch. With the old concept of loops in time in tow, we will have to watch a drama that happens in repetitive cycles within a room and try to unravel its enigma. Developed by Luis Antonio, responsible for the art of ‘The Witness’, and published by the always very reliable Annapurna Interactive.

Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Switch

‘Medium-Naut’

An unexpected surprise to close the year: The creator of the legendary indie ‘La-Mulana’, Takumi Naramura, returns without warning with a mix of exploration, sci-fi atmosphere and drops of survival horror. Everything seems to indicate that it is a more modest game than that epic of action and exploration, but the atmosphere that the pixelated graphics gives it is very interesting.

Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

‘I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream ‘for free on GOG

The Christmas spirit is not done alone, it has to be done. And there goes a little push: the magnificent adaptation of Harlan Ellison’s pessimistic sci-fi classic ‘I have no mouth and I must scream’, free on GOG. It is available only until December 25 at 3:00 p.m., but once claimed it will be yours forever. This claustrophobic graphic adventure tells how an artificial intelligence has reduced the world population to five people, locked in a construct where they are victims of terrible torture. The divine and the human in its maximum essence, come on.

‘Progeny’ (Javier Marquina and Jaime Infante)





A feminist science fiction comic made in Spain and that, with an aggressive black and white aesthetic, tells how human women prepare to colonize the stars after men have been decimated, centuries ago, victims of a contagious disease that turned them into bloodthirsty monsters. Ethiopia and its Gorgons are the elite armed wing of the Council of Mothers, preparing to enter a monster-controlled wasteland.

‘Illuminatus Trilogy!’ (Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea)





It was defined, with the same derision with which this trio of books is written, thus: “If The Lord of the Rings is a fairy tale for adults, sophisticated readers will recognize that this monumental abortion is a fairy tale for adults. paranoid “. A mixture of thriller and science fiction where satire, sex, drugs, magic and conspiracies abound. The result of this hodgepodge is a total cult work and tremendous invisible influence that, after a long time out of print in our country, Orciny Press is putting it back into circulation through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

ILLUMINATUS! TRILOGY: 1 (Fnord)

‘Sicalípticas’ (Gloria G. Durán)





If names like La Chelito, Raquel Meller, la Polaire, La Bella Dorita, Yvette Guilbert, La Bella Otero, Adelita Lulú or La Goya sound familiar to you, this book is for you: a review of the most transgressive artists of the early twentieth century in Spain. Or as they are defined in the essay itself, “goddesses of pleasure and queens of temples of varietés, eccentric and electric, morphinonamas, creative and futuristic. “A review of the hidden areas of our popular culture, which are still awaiting vindication.

SICALYPTICS: THE GREAT BOOK OF THE CUPLÉ AND THE SICALYPSIS: 70 (MEMORIES OF THE UNDERGROUND)

‘Guide from heaven 2022 ‘(Pedro Velasco)





Devotees of the starry skies, this is your Michelin guide, updated as every year to guide the naked eye observation of the sky. A help for both laymen and experts when contemplating constellations and other visible phenomena in Spain, ordered by months: lunar phases, solar and lunar eclipses, planets situation, meteor showers and much more.