Red carpet in 2021: The most impressive looks worn by the stars

We have selected the most beautiful looks from the red carpet of 2021. Direct from premieres, festivals and prestigious international awards.

As the year is coming to an end, we have thought it fair to do a little recount of all the dreamy dresses we’ve seen on the red carpet so far. Although many events of the first months of 2021, including the Golden Globes and the Grammys, left us speechless, with the arrival of spring, our favorite stars returned to the most famous red carpets in the world, giving us outfits impossible to forget.

Some examples? The Dior total look in green lurex by Anya Taylor-Joy and her triumph at the 2021 Golden Globes or the Louis Vuitton look by Nicole Kidman. The stunning red Armani dress worn by Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars in a charming tribute to “old Hollywood.”

Then we had Dua Lipa in Versace at the Grammys, Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the Cannes Film Festival and Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana, on the opening night of the Venice Film Festival. Not forgetting the memorable Haute Couture creations seen at the MET Gala, like Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga suit or the Prada suit worn by Gigi Hadid.

Among the red carpet looks seen in recent monthsHowever, it is impossible not to mention that of Amal Clooney, who chose a bespoke creation of 16 Arlington for the premiere of The Tender Bar at the BFI London Film Festival.

Or Lady Gaga on the Gucci promotional tour for House of gucci, Jennifer Lawrence pregnant in Dior on the red carpet in Don’t look up and Angelina Jolie in a silver micro sequin Versace dress for the premiere of Eternals, the latest chapter of Marvel superheroes presented at the Rome Film Festival.

Finally, the most talked about real outings of the moment could not be missing: Kate Middleton in a Jenny Packham dress on the red carpet in No Time to Die and Meghan Markle in a Carolina Herrera dress at the Salute To Freedom Gala.

Are you curious to discover all the other stunning looks that the stars wore on the red carpet? Enjoy our gallery:

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.