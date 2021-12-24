Rayados seeks to sign Alexis Vega de las Chivas

The most powerful teams in the

Liga BBVA MX

They continue their tasks to strengthen themselves for the Closing Tournament 2022, which starts on next january 7.

There are few days of preseason left, but the rumors and the need to build the best squads do not stop, as in the case of the

Rayados from Monterrey

, who seek to strengthen their attack with nothing less than one of the referents of the Chivas del Guadalajara.

And it is that the team led by Javier Aguirre It did not have a great campaign in terms of scorers and on the other hand, they no longer have quotas for foreign players, which forces the institution to look for some top quality element, and of Mexican nationality.

Sources revealed to TV Azteca Sports that there is interest in taking over the gunner services as soon as possible Alexis vega, and the ideal would be to finalize these negotiations in the next few hours.

What happened to the interest of the Tigers?

In recent days there had been a rumor that the Tigers They had also been interested in Vega, but everything seems to indicate that they have stepped aside, and the corridor to reach the soccer player would be free for La Pandilla.

How much would Rayados pay for Alexis Vega?

According to the portal specialized in transfers and value of footballers, Transfermarkt, the letter from forward Alexis Vega currently has a cost of 6.5 million euros, that is, more than seven million dollars.

The Monterrey club would be willing to offer six million dollars, a figure that would fall very well to Guadalajara. However, inside the Sacred Rebaño they know that the former Toluca forward is a fundamental piece in the team’s game plan for the next tournament.

Everything will have to be defined in the next few hours, since the start of the tournament is just around the corner.