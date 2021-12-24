Ranking of Netflix Argentina: from Emily in Paris to The Girl from Oslo, the 10 most viewed series and movies this December 24

Netflix is the platform of streaming most used in Argentina, with 4.5 million active users who visit its catalog every day. The offer of titles is constantly renewed: every week new features are introduced that tempt users. For this reason, the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country it changes almost daily. East Dec. 24, The queen of flow remains unbeatable in first place, followed by the highly anticipated premiere of the second season of Emily in Paris. What’s more, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The girl from Oslo Y Perfect Crime, with Anthony Hopkins are among the most viewed.

Here is a review of the productions that lead the ranking on Netflix Argentina.

1. The queen of flow

The love-hate relationship between Yeimy and Charly is rekindled in the second season of this series produced in Colombia. Charly is released from prison and begins to harass Yeimy, who will be greatly affected. In this new installment, unpublished musical themes were incorporated and part of the cast was renewed. One of the curiosities of the new episodes is the presence of the Argentine actor Marcelo Dos Santos, who joins the cast headed by Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres. | See The queen of flow

2. Emily in Paris

The second season of the series finds its protagonist before the new job challenges, but, above all, in search of specify your emotional life, something that will be complex for her since the man she fell in love with seems to have other plans. With the setting of a splendid Paris, the series of light tone debuts ten new episodes, always starring the charismatic Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper. | See Emily in Paris

3. Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

In this new part of the saga, a biological virus endangers life in England. The threat must be fought in the shortest time possible, reason enough for Agent Hobbs to join the mercenary Shaw. With address of David leitch, an expert in the action genre, this 2019 production stars Dwayne johnson, Jason statham, Vanessa kirby and Idris Elba. | See Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

4. The Witcher

The series that tells the story of Geralt of Rivia it premiered its second season and was immediately successful. Fiction based on the books by Andrej Sapowski shows the adventures of a monster hunter sorcerer who is involved in a conflict between two powers: the Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern Kingdoms. | See The witcher

The Witcher – Trailer – Source: YouTube

5. The girl from Oslo

A young Norwegian student is kidnapped along with her Israeli friends. Her mother, a career diplomat, will appeal to all her professional resources and contacts, in order to free the victims and find the culprits, amidst a complex set of interests at the international level. The ten episodes of the first season are directed by Stian kristiansen Y Uri Barbash. | See The girl from Oslo

6. The paper house

They arrived all five episodes of the final season. On his latest adventure the gang must get the gold and try to get out of the Bank of Spain while outside an army awaits them ready to destroy them. A teacher mistake puts everyone at risk and the conclusion of the plot is not without its drama. | See The Money Heist

Official Trailer of La casa de papel: Part 5

7. Passion of Gavilanes

This Colombian soap opera had 188 episodes, cast between 2003 and 2004. It was written by Julio Jimenez, produced by RTI Colombia in conjunction with the Telemundo network and with the participation of the company Caracol TV. It is based on the 1994 novel The still waters, also written by Jiménez and produced by RTI, broadcast by Canal Uno. Despite not being a premiere, it was incorporated into the platform and captivated the audience again, almost 20 years later. | See Passion of Hawks

8. Perfect crime

A murder, a confession, and regret for saying it. Anthony Hopkins plays Ted Crawford, the veteran-turned-assassin that he will establish a tough fight in Justice, using for his defense his insurmountable intelligence and his arguments, which become a hard dialectical game with those who must judge him. Join Hopkins, a cast headed by Ryan gosling Y Rosamund pike. | See Perfect Crime

Brand new animated production with an excellent musical band. A group of reptiles decide to escape from the zoo where they are on display to embark on a journey to a place where they feel less watched and considered dangerous monsters. | See Animalia in Australia

Elite Way School students enter their fourth year and meet new fellow students. Now, the gang seeks to get out of hiding, as everyone looks closer to adulthood and the wishes to fulfill his dreams become more powerful. The second season from the series created by Cris Morena features the performances of Benjamín Rojas, Luisana Lopilato, Felipe Colombo and Camila Bordonaba. | See Rebel way