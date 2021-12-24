Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Friday, December 24 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

The dollar price and the exchange rate Average in Mexico today, December 24, 2021, is 20.63 pesos per dollar. To purchase can be purchased at 20.61 and at sale It is at 20.65 pesos.

These are stable prices, and even slightly lower than in recent days.

“Investors’ aversion to risk has diminished on signs that the omicron variant appears to be less severe than feared,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis at Monex Grupo Financiero.

Since yesterday we saw this trend, which shows the optimism of investors regarding the relative low danger of the omicron variant. If all remains the same, the price of the dollar is expected to stabilize even more early in the year.

Dollar exchange rate in Mexican banks on Thursday, December 16

Citibanamex buys at 20.08 pesos and sells at 21.23 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.55 pesos and sells at 20.95 pesos.

HSBC México buys at 20.44 pesos and sells at 21.12 pesos.

BBVA buys at 20.10 pesos and sells at 21.02 pesos.

Santander buys at 19.81 pesos and sells at 21.43 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Guatemala: 7.72 quetzals

Honduras: 24.52 lempiras

El Salvador: 8.75 Colones

Nicaragua: 35.41 gold cordobas

It is expected that Christmas and New Years will be a lot of purchases, so we will see a lot of dollar flow these days. Fortunately, everything indicates that we will close the year without major problems in this area.