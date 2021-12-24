Player that America wanted and Liverpool would sign for León

The Club Leon would be close to closing a new reinforcement for the Grita Mexico Tournament, Closing 2022, which, was also intended by the America and the Liverpool from England.

After shining in the Libertadores Cup with the Barcelona Sporting Club, Byron Castillo I would be very close to signing with the Esmeralda painting.

It would be the first time that the 23-year-old Ecuadorian defender could be lucky outside his country, where he has played for Deportivo Azogues, Aucas and Barcelona SC, a group with which he played since 2017 and registered a total of eight annotations.

In his last campaigns with the ‘Torero’ team, the defender was an immovable piece, gaining ownership.

“I have received proposals from Argentina, from Mexico, from Brazil, from Europe, from England, from everywhere. We are analyzing the best of the proposals that we have together with the player and the board ”, mentioned the player’s representative for a local television station.

The operation is around 6.5 million dollars

According to various media Ecuador, the operation of the ‘Green Belly’ for the services of Byron Castillo it would be around 6.5 million dollars. For their part, Eagles would have put on the table the amount of 4 million dollars for the Ecuadorian national team, who has started in the South American qualifiers with The Tri heading to world Cup from Qatar 2022.

During his short career, Castle has obtained several distinctions, among them, he was present in the 11 ideal of the Ecuador League in 2020 and was also part of the best 11 of the Libertadores Cup 2021.

For the next one Closing 2022, the Club Leon directed by Ariel holan will debut on January 16 before Tijuana on Matchday 2, as the game on the first date was postponed and will be played on the 19th against Atlas.

