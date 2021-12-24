PHOTOS: 31 years after the premiere, what happened to the actors of “Mi Pobre Angelito”

When Christmas arrives, it is inevitable to think of “My poor little angel”, this classic of the time that was released in 1990, when it became the most successful action comedy in history on a world scale

Remember the mischievous kid Kevin McCallister who made two house robbers suffer in “My Poor Little Angel”? Of course, it is one of the most representative films of Christmas, which was released 31 years ago, in 1990. Since then, the film directed by Chris Columbus cannot be absent on this date.

The story recounts the adventures of 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is mistakenly forgotten at home; while his family goes on a vacation trip to Paris (France). The boy protects his home against the intentions of Harry Lyme (Joe Pesci) and Marv Merchants (Daniel Stern), members of the “wet bandits” gang.

Most of the story takes place in the McCallister house, a brick colonial mansion, which is located at number 671 Lincoln Avenue, in Winnetka, on the outskirts of Chicago (Illinois, USA). This 1,300-square-foot house was sold in 2012 and is now for rent for fans of Christmas adventures who want to spend December there.

As part of the film’s anniversary, we show you what the cast looks like and what has become of them, more than three decades after its premiere:

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin)

After the successful film, the 41-year-old actor starred in “My First Kiss” (1991) with Anna Chlumsky. A year later he starred in the second part of “Home Alone2: My Poor Little Angel 2: Lost In New York (1992). He had a long friendship with singer Michael Jackson. He had an affair with actress Mila Kunis and constantly faced problems for alleged drug use.

Currently, he has a band called “The Pizza Underground” and just last month he walked for the prestigious Gucci brand in Hollywood. His most recent project was his incorporation in season 10 of the famous and successful horror series “American Horror Story.”

Catherine O’Hara (Kevin McCallister’s mother)

Catherine, 67, has worked in major movies and television series since 1990. Prior to her stint in the first two Home Alone films, the seasoned artist starred in Beetlejuice (1988), alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, the comedian also has a broad career in the world of dubbing, lending her voice in films such as Invader Neighbors (2006), Frankenweenie (2012) and The Addams Family (2019). Last year she won an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for the series Schitt’s Creek, in which she has been acting since 2015.

Joe Pesci (Harry)

The 78-year-old actor, who played the leader of the robbers, is one of the most talented in Hollywood. Films like “Toro Salvaje” (1980), “Buenos Muchachos” (1990), “Casino” (1995) and “El Buen Pastor” (2006), all of them alongside Robert De Niro, are just a few examples of his extensive trajectory.

His most recent film production was “The Irishman” (2019), directed by Martin Scorsese and starring “Al Pacino”, Harvey Keitel and the aforementioned De Niro.

Daniel Stern (Marv)

Currently, the famous person who gave life to the clumsy thief is 64 years old. This actor achieved fame in the late 1980s, thanks to the legendary series “The Wonderful Years”, in which he served as the narrator in the original version, from 1988 to 1993.

The “Rookie of the Year” (1993), “A Guide in Trouble” (1995), “Bad Thoughts” (1998), “The Next Three Days” (2010) and “James vs. su Futuro Yo ”(2019), are just some of the films in which he has acted.

Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister)

The 44-year-old actor played Kevin’s annoying brother. His most prominent roles have been in series such as “Chicago Med” (2018) and “La Garrapata” (2016-2019), the latter available on Amazon Prime Video. This year he participated as Buzz McCallister in the remake of “My Poor Little Angel”, called: “My Poor and Sweet Little Angel”, from Disney Plus.

A few days ago, the famous man was accused of having beaten and hanged his girlfriend during an argument. His girlfriend claimed that, he strangled her and placed his hand over her mouth while they fought.

Actors who passed away

John Heard, who played Peter McCallister, Kevin’s father, died on July 21, 2017, at age 72, of a heart attack. In addition, Roberts Blossom, who gave life to the old man Marley, the neighbor of the shovel that helps the boy, passed away on July 8, 2011, at the age of 87, of natural causes.

At the same time, John Candy, who played Gus Polinski, the “Polka King of the West”, died on March 4, 1994 at age 43, due to a cardiac arrhythmia. The actor left that iconic scene where he sings “Polka, Polka, Polka” and dances “Polka Twist” when he meets Kevin’s mom at the Airport.