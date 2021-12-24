Pelé is discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital

The historical, Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pele, received the medical discharge after two weeks that he was admitted to a hospital in the city of Sao Paulo, the ex-soccer player from Rio will continue the treatment against the colon tumor that was detected in September and for which he had already been operated.

“The patient is stable and will continue to treat the colon tumor, identified in September of this year, ”the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo reported through a newsletter for the media, where the 81-year-old ex-footballer had been hospitalized since the second week of December.

Chapter 5: Maradona only won the 86 World Cup?

The three times world champion with the Brazilian National Team in 1958, 1962 and 1970, had attended the clinic to practice the last chemotherapy session of the year, plus a series of exams to find out your health status.

When was Pelé hospitalized?

Pelé was hospitalized in that same clinic on August 31 for routine examinations that he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which a tumor was detected in the colon, which was operated days later.

It may interest you: Another Cruz Azul player that would be free



Treatment and medical discharge for Pelé

The 81-year-old former player received medical discharge after a month in hospital and from there started chemotherapy treatment, to which he reacted positively, according to the doctors of that clinic.

As on that occasion, Pelé has left a message on his social networks over the last two weeks to reassure his followers.

“Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the end of the year parties!”He said with good humor a few days after being hospitalized again this month.

Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and forced him to undergo surgery.

It may interest you: Xavi willing to put money for the renewal of the youth squad



EFE