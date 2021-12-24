Pedro Aquino will not play in the Quarterfinals

Bad news for the Eagles of America Heading to the Quarterfinal match of the Liguilla of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX.

Pedro Aquino suffered an injury in the match with the Peruvian team in the Conmebol Qualifying.

Santiago BanosThe club’s sports president confirmed this afternoon for MARCA Claro that Aquino was out of the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer due to the negligence of the Peruvian team to give him minutes against Venezuela.

Aquino had been suffering from muscular discomfort since his participation with the America club, the directive advised the Inca team not to use the midfielder player much in the Qualifiers due to his discomfort.

After playing for the Peruvian national team, the midfielder arrived in Mexico and underwent an MRI to evaluate the injury and assess whether he can play in the Quarterfinals in the Liga MX League.

After this review, the Club confirmed the Peruvian’s withdrawal for the quarterfinal match and it is expected that the Peruvian’s injury will be followed up to see that he can play in the next phase with Club América.

Pedro Aquino is one of America’s vital players and will be a sensitive loss for the Liguilla, so Santiago Solari will look for a solution to be able to remedy the Peruvian’s loss in the Quarterfinals.