Counterpoint Research has published its report of the mobile market of Mexico corresponding to the third quarter of 2021, and reveals a very important data: Motorola is now the dominant manufacturer in Mexico.

According to the analytics firm’s figures, Motorola has outperformed Samsung and It is now the manufacturer with the largest market share in Mexico: 23.9%, from 20.4% that was registered a year ago, in the third quarter of 2020.

Motorola and Samsung in Mexico, a close competition

Motorola’s growth is remarkable, but not exactly outstanding. Counterpoint He mentions that the wide variety of Motorola devices with an accessible price (less than 150 dollars, around 3,100 pesos), which is one of the best-known brands in the market and with wide distribution in the open market, also helped its growth.





This boost was enough for Motorola to claim the throne of Samsung, mainly because the South Korean manufacturer presented a significant drop in participation: went from 31.9% share in 2020 to 17.9% in 2021. According CounterpointThere are two main causes of this great fall, first the problems with its production chain due to the shortage of components, and the robust competition in the national market.

On the other hand, OPPO, ZTE and Xiaomi complement the top 5 of the Mexican market, all three with significant growth. OPPO exceeded all expectations and grew its market share five times, going from 1.8% in 2020 to 12.3% in 2021, enough for a solid third place.





ZTE almost doubled its market share as in 2020 it registered 6.8% and in the third quarter of this year it reached 12.2%. According CounterpointThis growth is due to the fact that ZTE is the manufacturer with the largest presence in operators, in addition to the fact that it also benefited from the exit of Huawei, which was once dominant in the market, but now in ninth position.

Xiaomi followed the same growth trend of almost doubling its share and reached 11.4% market share, very close to ZTE, but still behind, from 5.9% in 2020. The analysis firm mentions that Xiaomi needs to work more on its brand image to accelerate its growth as it has done in other regions.





It is worth mentioning that these same manufacturers make up the top 5 of the market in all of Latin America, but in slightly different positions, as according to data from Counterpoint Despite Motorola’s success in Mexico, Samsung continues to dominate the entire region.

However, with these important changes in Mexico, the second most important market in the region according to Counterpoint, it is probable that soon there will be changes in the graphs of all Latin America.