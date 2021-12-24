Omar Islas reinforces Pumas for the Clausura 2022

Pumas He already has his first reinforcement for him Grita Mexico Tournament, Closing 2022. Given the low budget of University Club to search for players in other leagues, the team led by Andres Lillini closed the hiring of Omar Islas, who until the previous tournament, played with the team of Pumas Tabasco on the Expansion League.

In its passage through Pumas Tabasco During the last tournament, the 25-year-old player wore the captain’s badge and contributed with six goals in 16 games played.

This is the official calendar of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament

It will be the first time that Omar Islas be placed under the orders of Andres Lillini. It should be remembered that before taking the reins of the first team, the Argentine coach was director of the Basic forces of the set of Pedregal, and now, the project of Pumas Tabasco on the Expansion League is to give continuity to young people, a situation whereby Lillini He turned to the Villahermosa affiliate for new talent before spending on another reinforcement.

The second stage of Omar Islas in Pumas

It will be the second stage of Omar Islas in the first team of the UNAM. In previous years, the attacker was under the technical direction of Guillermo VazquezHowever, the opportunities did not come, a situation that caused their departure to other teams, at that time, in the Promotion alloy.

Previously, Pumas had already turned to his affiliate to take Arturo Ortíz to the first team. ‘The Palermo’ became a fundamental piece in the scheme of Andres Lillini, as he played 18 games as a starter and achieved two annotations.

It will be next January 9, when Pumas debuted in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament. The auriazul squad will receive in the University Olympic Stadium to the Toluca.

