Olimpia is a four-time champion! The Real Spain of the ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez does not achieve the traced back

HONDURAS – The forward Jerry bengtson was in charge of sentencing the series in favor of Olimpia by an aggregate score of 3-0 in the final of Honduran soccer against Real Spain at the Francisco Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, for which ‘Los Albos’ took the fourth title consecutive to reach his 34th cup.

It was at minute 56 ‘of the commitment when Bengtson took advantage of a counterattack from Olimpia and after the assistance of Jorge Mario Pinto on the right side of the attack, the catracho striker appeared to only push the ball to the bottom of the goal defended by Luis’ Buba’ López to decree 0-1 in the second leg.

During the first leg, Olimpia had reached a 2-0 home advantage thanks to the double that they achieved Jorge Alvarez in the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa. During the series, foreigners Ramiro Rocca and Omar Rosas were unable to contribute their goalscoring nose with the Real España team led by Mexican strategist Raúl ‘El Potro’ Gutiérrez.

The pulse in the final of Honduran football was won by the Argentine Pedro Troglio who makes history by winning all four titles consecutively with Olimpia, writing his name in the golden letters on the white team. It was in 2013 the first time that Olimpia achieved its first four-time championship, so eight years later it celebrates its second four-time championship.

The lineups

Real Spain : Luis Buba López, Franklin Flores, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Kevin Álvarez; Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Yeison Mejía, Darixon Vuelta, Omar Rosas and Ramiro Rocca. DT Raúl Gutiérrez.

Olympia: Edrick Menjívar, Jamir Maldonado, Brayan Beckeles, José García, Javier Portillo, Jorge Álvarez, Carlos Pineda, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto, Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson. DT: Pedro Troglio.

Rugged preview

Hours before the final began on December 23, there was a confrontation between the Real España and Olimpia brave bars in the streets surrounding the Francisco Morazán Stadium, leaving injuries and forcing the intervention of the National Police. After the incidents, both hobbies managed to enter the sports arena.